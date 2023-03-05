Last year’s Iron Pour event, above, drew a crowd eager to see skilled artisans at work to downtown, while the Kingsport Carousel, housed in the Pal’s Roundhouse, below, attracts the young and young at heart.
Downtown Kingsport prides itself on being a family-friendly destination with activities and events for all ages and across the demographic spectrum, offering fun for singles, couples, families and groups of friends.
Contributed
Records of Jim Reeves, Peggy Lee and Connie Francis were among items for sale during Small Business Saturday 2022 at P.D.'s Records on Broad Street in downtown Kingsport.
The Kingsport Carousel is located on West Center Street in downtown Kingsport.
Contributed
Last year saw more than 50,000 people attend downtown concerts, events, shopping events, holiday events, parades, road races and food truck rallies, Robin Cleary, director for the Downtown Kingsport Association, said.
It also brought in money. Almost $13.4 million in private investment, including new construction and rehabilitation projects was spent. DKA launched the Downtown Loan Program in May and, so far, more than $230,000 in loans has been provided to existing businesses and new investors.
Downtown Kingsport also saw growth in other areas. Downtown hosted Christmas in Kingsport all month long in December and saw the event expand with more Christmas trees and two locations at Centennial Park and Glen Bruce Park. New Christmas tree lighting also adorned the area.
The Christmas tree lighting and parade brought in 5,000 visitors to downtown as well. There was also more in events. DKA held 11 monthly Shop & Hop events on the First Thursday of each month, Cleary said.
Three thousand visitors came to downtown during its second annual Trick or Treat on the Street.
There were 18 new business openings, bringing in 75 jobs. The Downtown Kingsport Association also fundraised with the Downtown Kingsport Loft Tour in May and the Wine and Whiskey Festival in October.
So, how do you repeat having a good year? You do it again and you add more.
This year, the loft tour, Shop & Hops, the Wine and Whiskey Festival, Trick or Treat on the Street and Christmas in Kingsport will all be returning again for encores.
Red, White and Boom will also be returning.
Also, expect music to hit the streets during summer with the Twilight Alive Concert Series, hosted by Visit Kingsport, on Friday nights between June 2 and July 14. The Downtown Kingsport Street Fair will be on its heels, kicking off on July 15.
Visit Kingsport will also hold the fun and popular festival Racks by the Tracks.
There is a lot in store this year. It may be better than last.