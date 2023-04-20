featured Downtown cleanup postponed due to rain From staff reports Cliff Hightower Reporter Author email Apr 20, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email CONTRIBUTED Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Keep Kingsport Beautiful has postponed its Downtown Kingsport cleanup this Saturday due to expected inclement weather.The cleanup is now scheduled for Saturday, May 20, from 10 a.m. to noon.Volunteers are asked to meet in the Cherokee Street parking lot next to Bellafina Chocolates. Trash bags, latex gloves, trash grabbers and safety vests will be provided. The cleanup is sponsored by Domtar Packaging.For more information, contact Sharon Hayes at shayes@KingsportChamber.org or call 423-392-8814. Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest! Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox. NEWS Breaking News Kingsport Times-News Today Obituaries SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT Food and Recipes Lunch Specials Weekend Events Sports Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Meteorology Clothing Bureaucratic Terminology Cliff Hightower Reporter Author email Follow Cliff Hightower Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today LATEST VIDEOS Recommended for you Featured Local Savings Related Articles Music on the Square returns to Jonesborough From staff reports Downtown cleanup postponed due to rain From staff reports Kingsport marks Child Abuse Awareness Month with blue Fridays From staff reports Two E&H students commit to Army service From staff reports Play at Northeast State puts modern spin on ancient Greek drama By TOM WILSON Community Contributor East High hosts Class of 2035 at 2023 CTE Kindergarten Day RICK WAGNER rwagner@timesnews.net Tri-Cities Airport working on new Chicago route By CLIFF HIGHTOWER chightower@timesnews.net Hawkins traffic stop nets cocaine, mushrooms and marijuana By TESSA WORLEY tworley@timesnews.net Local effort: Planning starts for Lee County Healthy Day By MIKE STILL mstill@timesnews.net Harshbarger sets sights on IRS By CLIFF HIGHTOWER chightower@timesnews.net ON AIR Would you like to receive notifications from this website? Sign up to receive news and updates from this site directly to your desktop. Breaking News Click on the bell icon to manage your notifications at any time. No thanks Yes, sign me up © Copyright 2023 Kingsport Times News 701 Lynn Garden, Kingsport, TN | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.