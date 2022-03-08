The focus was on a growing downtown — along with the rebirth of a downtown corridor — during the Kingsport Board and Mayor and Aldermen work session on Monday.
The Downtown Kingsport Association gave the board a presentation on 2021, while the Kingsport Metropolitan Transportation Planning Organization keyed in on the completion of a study to update the East Center Street corridor.
“What we heard overwhelmingly was people wanted to see a more attractive corridor,” said Kevin Tilbury, with Kimley-Horn, the consultant on the East Center Street corridor study. “They wanted more opportunities to put in landscaping, to put in trees. They wanted to focus on making it look better.”
The board will be voting Tuesday night on endorsing the study, which began in June with Nashville-based Kimley-Horn taking the lead.
The study was funded by a state grant, with the overall cost being $117,000 and the city paying $12,000.
The corridor study looked at East Center Street from East Sullivan Street to Fort Henry Drive.
Takeaways from the study were that most residents wanted landscaping, beautification, on-street parking, medians and bulbouts and keeping bicycle lanes, west of Wilcox Drive.
Tilbury said the proposed improvements could be done in two phases, the first phase could be done within three years at a cost between $1.3 million and $1.5 million. The second phase could come after three years and cost between $1.2 million and $1.4 million, he said.
There is also an added economic development impact, Tilbury said.
Once the corridor is redeveloped, there is 250,000 square feet of potential retail and office space within the area and the potential of adding up to 350 new jobs.
He also said there could be grants available through state or federal funds to help pay for the cost of rehabilitating the state route that goes through downtown Kingsport.
“Having this plan in place will put you in a much more competitive position for grants,” he said.
Kingsport Mayor Pat Shull asked if the city needed to get approval from the Tennessee Department of Transportation to conduct any changes on the road, since technically it is a state route.
“In theory, this is TDOT’s plan that they are letting the locals help draft,” said Ryan McReynolds, deputy director for the city.
McReynolds said the state understands that the locals know best what improvements should be made.
Vice Mayor Colette George asked if the city would be responsible for the upkeep of any medians or bulbouts placed in a newly constructed road.
McReynolds said the city would be responsible and when the time comes a full project cost would be given — along with ongoing costs to the operational budget.
“There’s different ways we can look at it,” he said.
DOWNTOWN KINGSPORT SEES GROWTH
Greg Perdue, president of the Downtown Kingsport Association board, gave the BMA an overview of what downtown saw last year.
Downtown Kingsport events resulted in milestone sales for several businesses, Perdue said.
He said the association could not get numbers for all businesses, but, anecdotally, he said Boomtown & Co., Kingsport saw a 225 percent increase during the December Shop & Hop, the store’s largest sales day since opening.
Hometown Cottage Kingsport saw a 48 percent increase in sales on Small Business Saturday and a 48 percent increase in sales during the November Shop & Hop when compared to 2020.
Sugar High also saw a 759% increase in sales during December 2021 compared to December 2020.
“The merchants, they really felt the economic impact,” Perdue said.
Overall, downtown saw a net gain of 18 new businesses, resulting in a net gain of 44 new jobs in 2021, DKA said.
Perdue also said a new downtown loan program will be announced in June. He said the DKA will provide low-cost financing for existing and new downtown small business owners, property owners or investors.
He said Johnson City has a similar program.
“This is a pretty significant improvement for our downtown businesses,” Perdue said.
He said there will be more marketing and details about the program later as the details are ironed out.
“It’s not been publicized yet because it doesn’t yet exist,” he said. “It’s been hinted at in various circles.”