POUND — Pound’s ongoing water and sewer system troubles brought on a state Department of Health warning on Thursday to people using the Pound River for recreation.
That warning applied to the Pound River to the John W. Flannagan Reservoir — a source of drinking water for Dickenson County and parts of four other counties — as Pound officials put in a temporary fix to the town’s sewage treatment plant.
The VDH warning recommended “an abundance of caution” for anyone and their pets going in the Pound River from the sewer plant to the reservoir’s Pound Branch and Skeetrock Bridge until further notice.
Pound Town Manager Drew Mullins said he had been notified by VDH and the state Department of Environmental Quality about the emergency notice, which stemmed from a release of untreated sewage from the plant after a March 29 rainstorm.
Mullins in April told Town Council that the sewage and water systems were facing a combination of debt and deterioration because of town inaction since 2018. On Thursday, he said the town faces approximately $2.5 million in debt to state and federal funding agencies along with needed upgrades to the sewage and water systems.
Thursday’s situation involved stormwater entering sewage lines and causing more than a million gallons of water a day flowing into the 500,000 gallon-a-day capacity plant at one point, Mullins said. That overload wiped out bacteria in the treatment system used to treat raw sewage and allowed untreated sewage to flow into the Pound River.
Billy Hilton, plant supervisor for the Flannagan Water authority’s drinking water treatment plant at the reservoir, said he has been monitoring water quality after DEQ contacted him on Thursday.
“I’ve been going up to the Pound River near the Wise-Dickenson line and taking water samples to check for algae growth and pH levels,” said Hilton. “If they dump enough sewage and there’s the wrong type of algae growth, we’d have to take extra measures at our plant.”
Hilton said the Flannagan treatment plant — at the opposite end of the reservoir from the Pound Branch — provides water to Dickenson and Buchanan counties and parts of Tazewell and Russell counties. The authority also sells water to the Wise County Public Service Authority.
“To me, the town doesn’t take it seriously,” Hilton said of the sewer system issue.
Thursday’s news caught some Dickenson County officials by surprise. County Administrator Larry Barton said he found out when contacted by the Times News on Thursday morning.
“I’m very disturbed by the fact this happened,” Barton said, adding that he had county crews posting warning signs at access points to the river.
“Our tourism committee was holding a cleanup along the river today,” said Barton. “We’ve got a new startup business that’s getting ready to offer kayak excursions in that area and for this to happen is not good.”
Dickenson County Tourism Director Rita Surratt, who was at Thursday’s river cleanup, said the VDH warning came just as the county was readying for the Memorial Day weekend and summer tourism season.
“We’ve got two companies that have been wanting to do kayaking and river tours,” Surratt said. “We’ll just have to take things a step at a time.”
Mullins said town crews began using a sludge press borrowed from Clintwood in Dickenson County to help clear excess solid waste from the plant and ship it to a landfill. No raw sewage is entering the river from the plant now, he added, and sewage is being treated with chemicals to meet state standards until the proper bacteria can be reintroduced into the treatment system.
“We’re looking at CARES Act funding as it becomes available to fix immediate issues at the plant,” Mullins said. “With about $700,000 in upgrades, the plant capacity could be increased to one million gallons a day.”
The Wise County PSA has offered a draft proposal to Pound to consolidate the water and sewer systems with the PSA’s system, Mullins and PSA Director Cody McElroy each said. Under the proposal terms, the PSA would take over the systems and maintenance, assume the estimated $2.5 million in debt and take over records and billing system. Town customers would become PSA customers.