NEWPORT — The suspect in a Sunday evening double homicide in Scott County, Virginia, was fatally shot in Tennessee on Monday.
Officers with the Newport Police Department, Cocke County Sheriff’s Office, and the U.S. Marshals Service spotted the armed male suspect near the 600 block of the Cosby Highway in Newport at about 3 p.m., according to a release from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.
The man ran from the officers and a Sevier County Sheriff’s Office K9 was deployed, officials said. A deputy marshal fired shots which struck the unnamed suspect.
The man was pronounced dead at a local hospital. No officers were injured during the incident.
Officials are yet to release any names in the case.
The double homicide took place on Sunday between 5 and 6 p.m. in the East Carters Valley area of Scott County, officials said.
Agencies in both Tennessee and Virginia assisted the Scott County Sheriff’s Office in the search for the homicide suspect.
An investigation is ongoing.
Updated as of 10:22 a.m.:
SCOTT COUNTY – The Scott County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a double homicide in the East Carters Valley area.
The suspect is believed to be out of the area, according to Scott County Sheriff Jeff Edds.
“Right now there is no danger to the immediate area,” Edds told the Times News.
The double homicide took place on Sunday, April 3, between 5 and 6 p.m., officials said. The Kingsport Police Department, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Virginia State Police and other surrounding agencies are currently assisting.
Anyone with information is asked to call (276)386-9111.
Check www.timesnews.net for updates.
Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.