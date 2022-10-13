Author Beth Macy will speak about and sign copies of her latest book — ‘Raising Lazarus: Hope, Justice and the Future of America’s Overdose Crisis’ — during Sunday with Friends at Abingdon’s Washington County Public Library.
Beth Macy, the award-winning author of 'Dopesick,' will speak Sunday at 3 p.m. in the conference room at the Washington County Public Library in Abingdon.
Contributed
ABINGDON — Journalist and award-winning author Beth Macy will visit the region this weekend to speak about the recently published sequel to her national bestseller “Dopesick.”
Macy will speak Sunday at 3 p.m. in the conference room at the Washington County Public Library in Abingdon. The event is free and open to the community as part of the Friends of the Washington County Public Library’s “Sunday with Friends” series.
“Dopesick,” the inspiration for the Peabody Award-winning Hulu limited series, is regarded by many as the defining account of the opioid epidemic in America. Its sequel, “Raising Lazarus: Hope, Justice and the Future of America’s Overdose Crisis,” hit bookstores in mid-August.
In “Raising Lazarus,” Macy returns to chronicle the opioid epidemic.
While “Dopesick” captured the beginnings of the opioid epidemic, especially the scourge of OxyContin in Southwest Virginia, Macy’s new book explores how everyday heroes are struggling to help victims of the crisis. Distilling the unprecedented national health crisis down to its character-driven emotional core, Macy takes readers into the country’s hardest hit places to witness the devastating personal costs that so many American families are now being forced to shoulder.
In the book, Macy introduces the ordinary people fighting for “the least of us” — with the fewest resources. She highlights heroes from all sorts of backgrounds, from harm reductionists risking arrest to bring lifesaving care to the homeless and addicted to the activists and bereaved families pushing to hold Purdue, the Sackler family and other pharmaceutical companies accountable. Macy also explores the reasons why there is little consensus between law enforcement and medical leaders as to what can alleviate this crisis.
Ben Jennings, the program chair for the Abingdon Friends organization said, “This is an important book for anyone interested in how various regional individuals and organizations are finding positive solutions to the opioid crisis. Macy has done outstanding research, as usual, and writes a compelling, readable story.”
There will be book sales and signings after the author’s presentation.
The Washington County Public Library is located at 205 Oak Hill St. in Abingdon.