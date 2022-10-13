ABINGDON — Journalist and award-winning author Beth Macy will visit the region this weekend to speak about the recently published sequel to her national bestseller “Dopesick.”

Macy will speak Sunday at 3 p.m. in the conference room at the Washington County Public Library in Abingdon. The event is free and open to the community as part of the Friends of the Washington County Public Library’s “Sunday with Friends” series.

Sunday Stories Editor

Carmen serves as Sunday Stories editor at Six Rivers Media (Kingsport Times News and Johnson City Press) and coordinates the Sports Live tweet team program.

