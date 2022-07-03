KINGSPORT — As the Fourth of July approaches, government agencies and a local ER doctor want to remind people to use fireworks safely.
Consumers in the United States bought 416.3 million pounds of fireworks in 2021, according to the American Pyrotechnic Association.
The Consumer Product Safety Commission said fireworks caused 11,500 hospital injuries and resulted in nine deaths in 2021. Additionally, 74% of all fireworks injuries last year occurred between June 18 and July 18.
In 2021, fireworks started 175 fires in Tennessee, causing $1.23 million in direct property damage, according to the Tennessee State Fire Marshal’s Office.
“During the Fourth of July holidays, I urge Tennesseans to not risk starting a fire or injuring themselves, thereby adding to the burdens of our hardworking first responders,” said Assistant Commissioner for Fire Prevention Gary Farley.
Lauren Py, medical director of the Emergency Department for Holston Valley Medical Center and Indian Path Community Hospital, said during her time in emergency medicine she has seen a lot of injuries caused by fireworks.
Py said one of the most serious cases was caused by a cherry bomb. The patient was missing fingers and the tendons were exposed.
She noted that one of the most common fireworks-related injuries is burns from sparklers.
According to the CPSC, “In 2021, there were an estimated 1,500 emergency department-treated injuries associated with firecrackers and 1,100 involving sparklers.”
Py said kids near fireworks should be supervised by an adult.
Children between the ages of zero and 14 experienced 2,500 fireworks-related injuries from June 18, 2021 to July 18, 2021, the CDC said.
Officials with the CPSC said fireworks are best left to the pros.
“It’s imperative that consumers know the risks involved in using fireworks, so injuries and tragedies can be prevented,” said CPSC Chair Alex Hoehn-Saric. “The safest way to enjoy fireworks is to watch the professional displays.”
During an investigation from June 18, 2021, to July 18, 2021, the CPSC collected information on 11 fireworks injury cases. Six were the result of a malfunction, such as an errant flight path or early detonation, and five were caused by misuse, such as improper preparation.
In one misuse case, a 12-year-old boy was injured when someone lit a rocket that struck him in the left eye. He was taken to the hospital, where he was given antibiotic ointment and laser eye treatment. He was also referred to a specialist who will perform two surgeries that should fully restore sight to the eye.
Debbie Peters, who is the owner of Sparky’s Fireworks in Kingsport, said that fireworks are great when used properly.
“Fireworks are a great thing,” Peters said. “I think [fireworks] bring a lot of pleasure to people.”
Peters displays signs about fireworks safety around her store and has a list of tips at the end of the checkout counter.
“If I have the safety fireworks recommendation at the end of the counter, [customers will] probably read it, and I hope they do,” Peters said. “The last thing I want is for anybody to get hurt. I think [firework safety is] very important because a firework can start a fire if you don’t know how to use it.”
Peters said she offers free cinder blocks with any purchase to help keep fireworks more stable and promote safety.
Those who decide to use fireworks should follow these safety tips:
- Never allow young children to play with or ignite fireworks, including sparklers. Also, have adult supervision for any children using fireworks.
- Sparklers are not toys and cause hundreds of injuries every year. Sparklers burn at temperatures of about 2,000 degrees Fahrenheit — hot enough to melt some metals. You would never hand a matchbook or lighter to a child, so don’t give a sparkler to a child.
- Never try to relight or handle malfunctioning fireworks. Soak them with water and throw them away.
- Never place any part of your body directly over a fireworks device when lighting the fuse. Move to a safe distance immediately after lighting fireworks.
- Allow your fireworks to cool for about 20 minutes and douse them with water before disposal to ensure they’re completely extinguished.
- Never point or throw fireworks (including sparklers) at anyone.
- Light fireworks only outdoors on a smooth, flat surface away from homes, dry leaves, and other flammable materials.
- Keep a bucket of water or a garden hose nearby in case of a malfunction or fire.
- Read and follow all warnings and instructions.
- Wear eye protection.
- Be sure other people are out of range before lighting fireworks.
- Light fireworks one at a time, then move quickly away from the fireworks device.
- Never use fireworks while impaired by alcohol or drugs.
- Purchase and set off only fireworks that are labeled for consumer (not professional) use.
Individuals using fireworks should also be aware of local and state laws. For instance, it is illegal to set off fireworks in the city limits of Kingsport.
A 2007 Tennessee law prevents children under 16 from purchasing fireworks. Those who are 16 or 17 must present a photo ID to buy them.
In 2011, Tennessee passed legislation reclassifying sky lanterns as special fireworks exclusively for use by individuals with a professional license. The general public cannot purchase or use sky lanterns. If a sky lantern is found in the possession of someone who does not have a professional license issued by the State Fire Marshal’s Office, the device can be confiscated and destroyed.
Another Tennessee law passed in 2015 prohibits flying a drone above an outdoor ticketed event with more than 100 people or in the vicinity of a fireworks display site without the permission of the event operator.