KINGSPORT — National Donate Life Month is celebrated in April each year. Donate Life Month began in 2003 and was set in place to help raise awareness about the importance of the donation of eyes, tissue and organs. In some cases, donors help to drastically improve the quality of life, but in most cases, the donation is a true life-saving event, like in the following story.
Now 7 years old, Elaina Gilliam went into renal failure when she was only 3. Her family had been searching for a kidney donor for nearly four years. In the summer of 2021, a new friendship began at the Kingsport Speedway between the No. 25 team and Elaina’s family.
The team learned of Elaina needing a kidney and to raise awareness and hopefully help find a donor, driver Brandon Sutherland put an informational sticker on the back of his race car to help in the search. One No. 25 team member, Anitra Little, was also curious if there was any way she could help. Out of curiosity, she went and donated blood and found out that her blood type was the same as Elaina’s. After further testing in early January 2022, Anitra learned that she was a perfect match and offered to donate one of her kidneys to Elaina. On Jan. 20, Anitra let the Gilliam family know that she was deemed a perfect match and was approved for surgery. Immediately, both families started to prepare for surgery and raise funds to help cover travel expenses, lost wages and other medical expenses not covered by insurance. Surgery was then scheduled for March 29. Doctors informed both families that Elaina’s dialysis was failing and that her life-expectancy was very short.
Now four weeks post-op, both Anitra and Elaina are healing well, and both girls are in great spirits. Elaina’s new kidney is expected to last her many, many years and the risk of Anitra’s health being negatively affected by living with one less kidney is extremely low.
Through this experience, a special bond was created between Elaina and Anitra that will last a lifetime.