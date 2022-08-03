ROGERSVILLE — Don Wells released a letter to his daughter, Summer, who has been missing for more than a year, on Wednesday, the same day he had a six-month hearing regarding his DUI case.
Summer, then 5 years old, was reported missing from her home in the Beech Creek community on June 15, 2021.
More than 120 teams, including members of the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and Church Hill Rescue Squad, searched a wide area surrounding the Wells residence for 13 days.
Authorities say the case is still active and stress that they will continue searching until Summer is found.
On Feb. 9, Wells was sentenced to 11 months and 29 days with a possibility of probation in 180 days and to a 28-day alcohol rehab program.
According to Tim Mullins, Wells' media manager, the presiding judge announced that Wells will be released on Oct. 30 without having to complete any rehab.
The letter was released on the Wells family YouTube channel.
Wells started by telling Summer how much he loves her.
"I don’t know if there’s even the remotest chance of you ever seeing this letter, but I’m going to write it hoping you will," Wells wrote. "First of all, I want you to know that I love you with all my heart. I’ve never missed someone as much as I miss you."
Wells also spoke about the thought of someone holding Summer captive.
"My heart aches constantly, and then the thought of someone mistreating you puts so much anguish and fear for you that I can barely breathe at times," Wells wrote. "I beg God for your life and break out in tears constantly."
Wells talked about how he was grateful for the time he and Summer shared.
"I’m very glad I got to spend five years with you, but now my life always feels like snow, rain, and drizzle never-ending,” Wells wrote. "You are the highlight of my entire miserable existence on this earth."
Wells added that he will be reunited with her again one day.
"I love you, Summer, with every fiber of my being, sweetheart," Wells wrote. "I love you, and I will never give up on you, and one day I will see you again."
In the video, a narrator reads the letter while soundless videos of Summer dancing in the rain and smiling in the car play in the background.
This is the third letter that Wells has released from jail.