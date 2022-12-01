A file photo from earlier this year shows construction at Domtar as part of its $350 million conversion. A company official has announced that the containerboard plant will be fully operational within weeks.
Domtar should be fully operational within weeks after completing a $350 million transformation into a full-on containerboard company.
“We continue to make good progress and expect to resume operations in December,” Troy Wilson, Kingsport Mill manager, said. “We recently began processing our first bales of old corrugated containers that will be used to make 100% recycled containerboard.”
The conversion of the plant was announced two years ago and, once finished, it will employ about 150 people.
The Kingsport Mill will be Domtar’s first 100% recycled packaging facility, capable of producing and marketing about 600,000 tons of high-quality recycled linerboard and corrugated medium annually.
There was some fear that the manufacturer, which has been in Kingsport for more than 100 years, could close its doors two years ago. Domtar officials met with state and local officials in April 2020 to discuss temporarily closing the plant as the COVID-19 pandemic hit.
Then, by August, company officials announced the $350 million conversion project.
Part of the conversion also included opening a new bridge over Reedy Creek that has been named in honor of former mill manager Marty Barfield, who died in 2020.
The bridge was built as part of the company’s efforts to offer a new entry and exit point for trucks hauling raw and finished material at the site. Officials say the new bridge is designed to reduce disruptions to traffic through Main Street and downtown.
The company was able to build the bridge on the Cloud Park property, which was owned by the city until the city and Domtar swapped it for the company’s Cement Hill property that sits behind the mill.