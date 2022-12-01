Domtar construction progress

A file photo from earlier this year shows construction at Domtar as part of its $350 million conversion. A company official has announced that the containerboard plant will be fully operational within weeks.

 Photo by MARINA WATERS

Domtar should be fully operational within weeks after completing a $350 million transformation into a full-on containerboard company.

“We continue to make good progress and expect to resume operations in December,” Troy Wilson, Kingsport Mill manager, said. “We recently began processing our first bales of old corrugated containers that will be used to make 100% recycled containerboard.”

