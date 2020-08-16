By MATTHEW LANE
KINGSPORT — The Model City will not be losing any greenspace over the next three years as Domtar performs a $300 million renovation and conversion project at its downtown facility.
Though the plan calls for two well-known parks to be relocated within the city, Kingsport in fact will come out ahead in terms of park space with the acquisition of the iconic — and long-sought — 40-acre Cement Hill site.
Last week, the city approved an incentive and land-swap deal with Domtar that will affect a number of properties in the downtown area. According to the agreement, Domtar will receive all of Cloud Park (which will eventually be used as an entrance for large trucks), and in exchange the company will give Kingsport Cement Hill.
ABOUT THE LAND SWAP
• Cloud Park will be relocated to the Kingsport Landing area (adjacent to the Netherland Inn Road roundabout), a new and expanded Scott Adams Memorial Skate Park will go to Brickyard Park, and Domtar will contribute $500,000 toward its construction.
• Kingsport will receive Cement Hill, about 40 acres behind the old train station on Main Street. The city envisions the property becoming a passive park for hiking and biking opportunities.
• Domtar will provide trees for the city to plant on Cement Hill. The company will also create a strong vegetative buffer along the Greenbelt and Center Street near Cloud Park.
Kitty Frazier, parks and recreation manager for the city, said the two new parks will be great opportunities for multiple reasons.
“Cloud Park has been a great park for a long time, and it honored Frank Cloud (Kingsport’s first city manager) and his history. This gives a change for people to revisit the past, who may not know who Cloud was,” Frazier said. “With the skate park, it’s a great way to celebrate (Scott Adams’) life and honor him in a new facility.”
CHANGES TO COME
Kingsport has already enlisted an architectural firm to craft a plan for a pump track at Brickyard Park. As a result of the deal with Domtar, the city has asked the firm to incorporate a skate park into the plans as well.
The current skate park was originally a three-phase project with the city completing two of them. Due to space limitations, the third phase was never done. Now, with a larger site at Brickyard Park, the new facility will not only be bigger than the old one, but it will include more features wanted by local skateboarders.
“Users would like to see a more urban feel and landscape to the park. The bowls can be intimidating and limited to many kids’ use,” said City Manager Chris McCartt. The new skate park will incorporate current trends and design features, and city officials have said they plan to reach out to the skating community for input.
Nearly 15 years ago, Model City officials envisioned commercial use for the Kingsport Landing property. Today, people see it more as recreational space, using it to launch kayaks or to go fishing. A parking lot is in the works for the site, and now that the Domtar deal has been made, the greenspace will become the new Cloud Park.
McCartt said it’s too early for exact details of what will be built on that space, but it will likely include many of the amenities the current Cloud Park has, such as a playground, benches and shelter.
Finally, as for Cement Hill, city officials envision it being a passive park with hiking and biking trails and perhaps an observation deck. However, it’s not going to be a fully developed park, like Borden or Glen Bruce.
“There’s been fly ash deposited up there, covered up and maintained. There are areas that you’ll not be able to penetrate the cap,” McCartt said, noting that Kingsport has no plans to remove the fly ash. “For a majority of that property, the basic use will be a passive park — a place to go and relax and enjoy the scenery.”