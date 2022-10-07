The tears flowed down her cheeks as she leaned over to hug Bristol, Tennessee Police Chief Matt Austin.
She was hired just a little more than a year after Bristol, Tennessee Police Officer Mark Vance lost his life in the line of duty in 2004.
Then on Friday, Bristol, Tennessee Police Officer Chesney Roark was awarded the Mark Vance Award for going above and beyond her role as a police officer in helping victims of domestic abuse.
“This was a shock to me to be much less nominated but to be a recipient,” Roark said. “You try to keep his memory in your life because if you don’t, the sacrifice means nothing.”
Before giving her the award, Austin spent several minutes documenting the work Roark has done for the community and the department. He said she has constantly shown leadership by organizing the memorial for officer Mark Vance every year on Nov. 27.
“She’s humble,” he said. “She never wants credit for it and she tries to hide it sometimes.”
But her work with domestic abuse survivors is what really makes her stand out, he said.
“She spends her own money and buys children in those home toys and takes it to them,” Austin said. “She has bought with her own money over the years for victims of domestic abuse… She’s bought kids clothing. She’s bought food. She’s done all that on her own time and with her own money.”
He said she was more than deserving of the award.
“She has the spirit of protecting victims of domestic violence,” he said.
Roark, along with five others, were given awards Friday morning at the Branch House, a domestic violence shelter.
The awards were given as part of the 2022 Service & Protections Awards to honor local fallen officers, recognition of law enforcement officers and to bring awareness to domestic abuse.
The awards were given by the Branch House – Sullivan County Family Justice Center and the Second Judicial District Attorney’s Office.
The highlights of the award include the Mark Vance Award, a Bristol, Tennessee police officer killed in the line of duty responding to a domestic violence call in 2004 and the Sgt. Steve Hinkle Professional of the Year Award, recognizing Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Hinkle, who died in 2019 conducting a welfare check.
Recipient of the Steve Hinkle Professional of the Year Award was Deb Richmond, executive director of the Branch House.
She was presented the award by Branch House Board Chair Sherri Feathers.
Richmond began a career in law enforcement after her father was murdered in a domesticated-related incident. She first started as a dispatcher then worked her way up until she became the first female sergeant and lieutenant with the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office.
She retired and immediately started working as executive director for the Branch House for the last three years.
“Deb really came in at a difficult time, but she stepped up to the challenge,” Feathers said. “Her motto for everyone who knows her is, ‘Never forget what it feels like to be a victim,’ because she’s walked in those shoes.”
Richmond teared up as the award was handed to her.
“This means even more because it has Sgt. Steve Hinkle’s name on it,” she said. “I am honored and I am shocked.”
Other award winners included Volunteer of the Year – Lt. Matt Price, Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office; Bristol, Tennessee Police Department Certificate of Recognition – Officer Cody Peters; Kingsport Police Department Certificate – Detective Justin Fleenor and Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office Certificate of Recognition – Detective Stephen Riner.