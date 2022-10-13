WISE — Three fatal domestic violence cases this year are driving home the point of Domestic Violence Awareness Month in Norton and Wise County.
Sandi Stapleton, director of the Wise County and Norton Victim Witness Program, and Angel Mefford, of Family Crisis Support Services, said the deaths of four city and county residents between April and August have shocked their fellow workers and the community.
On April 10, Vivian A. Wampler and her mother, Elizabeth A. Sturgill, died in what investigators say was a murder-suicide committed by Wampler’s husband.
Twelve days later, 4-year-old Jacob Nathaniel Roberts died and his mother Shonta Roberts was injured in what prosecutors say was a murder and domestic assault.
In August, Melanie Sturgill died after what investigators say was a three-day beating in her home.
Stapleton said the four deaths reflect a trend in domestic violence locally since the COVID-19 pandemic started in early 2020 as she and assistant Allison Baker try to help victims through the court and legal process.
“There has been a definite increase since 2020,” Stapleton said Wednesday. “We’ve helped 220 victims for the first quarter of this fiscal year, and we had 800 victims in 2021-22.”
Stapleton said a pattern among many domestic violence victims is that they want to drop charges immediately after an incident or a protective order.
“We have a no-drop policy in the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office where victims have to come to court first,” said Stapleton, “but many do.”
Mefford said FCSS’s caseload of families displaced by domestic violence doubled in 2020 after the pandemic, followed by another doubling in 2021.
“We may have already superseded 2021 this year,” she added.
From July 2021 to June 2022, Mefford said, FCSS fielded about 1,200 calls for assistance from people experiencing domestic abuse or violence.
“I feel like everyone in the community feels the problem is getting worse,” Mefford said. “With four fatalities so close together in and around Norton, the intensity of cases since COVID has become more extreme.”
The pandemic, combined with drug and alcohol abuse in many situations, has often become a weapon used against victims by their abusers, Mefford added.
Stapleton said she recently talked with a woman who had been married 28 years and suffered abuse from an alcoholic spouse. Mefford said she also had a similar encounter with another victim.
“I’ve been in that situation before,” said Stapleton. “Often these are women who didn’t work or didn’t have a license. It’s like they’re being held hostage.”
Stapleton and Mefford both said they are seeing more women who typically have been married about 18 to 25 years and who have decided to seek protection from their abusers.
“I’m wondering if it’s the deaths in our small community and maybe a growing awareness that there’s help out there,” said Mefford. “At least they’re reaching out for help.”
“I think it has a lot to do with social media and them seeing what happens and what resources and help may be out there for them,” Stapleton said. “They’re learning that they can change their lives.”
Mefford said FCSS this year rented a space at the Wise Fall Fling and put up some of the purple silhouettes that FCSS and the Victim Witness Program typically post on the courthouse lawn this month and in recent years.
“It was so gratifying to talk with people walking by our tent and thanking us for getting information out to the community,” Mefford said.
FCSS and the Victim Witness Program are working with the Wise County Sheriff’s Department and other agencies to help inform the community, Stapleton and Mefford said. On Saturday, Oct. 22, 5-7 p.m., FCSS, Victim Witness and the WCSD will host a free self-defense tactics class at the Coeburn Train Depot at 430 Second St. NE. WCSD domestic violence Investigator Natasha Chandler will conduct the class, and participants will be entered for a drawing for a free weekend getaway.
For more information on domestic abuse/violence
services:
• Wise County/City of Norton Victim Witness Program: (276) 328-4421, email sbrewer@wisecwa.info
• Family Crisis Support Services: (276) 679-7240, www.family-crisis.org/, email angel.mefford@family-crisis.org