Domestic Violence Awareness Month - Sandi Stapleton and Allison Baker

Wise County/Norton Victim Witness Program Sandi Stapleton, left, and program assistant Allison Baker with a Domestic Violence Awareness Month display on the Wise County Courthouse lawn. Stapleton and counterpart Angel Mefford with Family Crisis Support Services, agree that a five-month series of domestic violence fatalities is making many in the community realize that domestic violence incidents are on the rise in the area.

 Mike Still - Kingsport Times News

WISE — Three fatal domestic violence cases this year are driving home the point of Domestic Violence Awareness Month in Norton and Wise County.

Sandi Stapleton, director of the Wise County and Norton Victim Witness Program, and Angel Mefford, of Family Crisis Support Services, said the deaths of four city and county residents between April and August have shocked their fellow workers and the community.

