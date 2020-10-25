NORTON — While October is National Domestic Violence Awareness Month, Angel Mefford says domestic violence is a year-round reality for victims and the community.
Mefford, advocacy coordinator for Family Crisis Support Services, says that FCSS is one of several government and community agencies faced with the fallout of domestic violence. While law enforcement and victim witness assistance programs are a core part of responding to victims and dealing with offenders, Mefford said her co-workers at the agency often see the first signs of domestic situations.
The COVID-19 pandemic has made the workload of FCSS, police, deputies and prosecutors harder, Mefford said, as families in violent or angry situations have been put in closer quarters.
“We started getting our outreach calls in April while courts and prosecutors started seeing more activity when courts reopened in June and July,” Mefford said, “and it’s been non-stop.”
FCSS works closely with police, prosecutors and victim witness workers to help victims, Mefford said, but the agency is not specifically court-affiliated and often gets calls for help before a situation turns into a criminal case. FCSS has also seen increases in social media contacts to the agency by friends and neighbors who see bad domestic situations and reach out to FCSS.
“We’ve had 770 calls to out hotline from February 1 to October 15 since the pandemic began, and that’s about 200 calls more that we saw this time last year,” Mefford said. “Some people aren’t ready to go through the court process, and they come to us.”
Those calls often lead to FCSS advocates working to find emergency shelter for victims and children, doing crisis intervention and, in severe situations, going to hospitals with victims.
FCSS supports victims in Dickenson, Lee and Wise counties as well as Norton, Mefford said.
“The team at FCSS is amazing,” Mefford said. “They’re full of heart and empathy and great to work with.”
The domestic violence work continues alongside helping families facing eviction or homelessness — much of that a result of the pandemic — Mefford said. State-supported programs including federal CARES Act funding have been a blessing in helping clients, she said, and the summer opening of FCSS’s Outreach center helps offer programs and counseling for youth affected by domestic violence.
“Children of domestic violence as well as those facing bullying have a rough time, and this program makes it possible to have support and move through to a better situation,” Mefford said. “More support means a better chance of succeeding in life.”
FCSS also keeps counseling groups for domestic violence victims, and Mefford said she and fellow advocates have managed to keep those sessions going despite the pandemic. COVID-19 health guidelines have meant smaller in-person groups, but Facebook Live group sessions have helped make up the gap, Mefford said.
“We’ve had some intense support groups with a lot of tears and sharing and a lot of healing,” Mefford said. “It not only helps them to heal but helps them to connect with others who have gone through the same thing.”
An 18-year-old client at the Outreach Center on Friday, who asked not to use her name, said FCSS has helped her through a difficult domestic situation.
“This is the most support I’ve ever had, because I don’t get to see my father as much as I want to,” she said. “Just how much support (Mefford) has given me, I’ll be grateful forever.”
“This is why we do this,” Mefford said.
A display of ribbons on the Outreach Center doors contains quotes from domestic violence survivors that FCSS has helped.
“It’s not just facts and statistics,” Mefford said. “It’s real life and reality in the community.
Asked what she would tell anyone in a bad domestic situation, Mefford said, “I would tell them this is a safe place for them and they can bridge that gap between being a victim and being a survivor.