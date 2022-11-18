Prosecutors will present a case involving Danny Lynn Sturgill, 60, Norton to a Wise County grand jury in November. Sturgill was arrested Aug. 20 on charges of allegedly beating and killing his wife, Melanie Sturgill, 61.
WISE — A man charged with the Aug. 20 beating death of his wife has been indicted by a Wise County grand jury.
Danny Lynn Sturgill, 61, was indicted on Wednesday on one count of second- degree murder in connection with the death of Melanie Sturgill. The indictment moves the case from county Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court jurisdiction to Circuit Court.
According to court documents, Sturgill allegedly admitted to Norton Commu- nity Hospital staff that “he did that to her” after Melanie Sturgill had been taken to the hospital after a 911 call from Danny Sturgill. County sheriff’s investigators, in the criminal complaint against Sturgill, said he beat the victim for three days after an argument.
Melanie Sturgill’s death is the fifth domestic incident-related death in Norton and Wise County this year.
An arraignment on the new indictment is set for Nov. 21.
In other grand jury actions:
Jonathan Robert Skeen, 55, Wise, and Ashley Nicole McFaddin, 28, Wise, were indicted in connection with the June 20, 2022, alleged kidnapping and robbery of Robert Rhoten. Each was indicted on one count of felony robbery and kidnapping, and McFaddin was indicted on one misdemeanor count of prostitution. The kidnapping charges carry a prison sentence of up to 10 years on conviction and the robbery charges up to 20 years.
Ellen Marie Branham, 50; Tommy Willis Branham, 68; and Ray Allen “Birdman” Branham Jr., 35 — all of Coeburn — were indicted on three counts each of Medicaid fraud, conspiracy to commit Medicaid fraud and obtaining by false pretenses for various alleged offenses from November 2018 to March 2020. Each fraud and false pretenses charge carries a sentence of up to 20 years on conviction, and the conspiracy charges carry 10 years.
John Edward Thomas, 34, Dover, Delaware, was indicted on one felony count of making a bomb threat in connection with an Oct. 6 incident that forced evacuation of businesses in the former Hotel Norton building in Norton. If convicted, Thomas faces up to 10 years in prison.
Joshua Brandon Meade, 34, Norton, was indicted on one felony count of alleged failure to register or reregister on the state sex offender and crimes against minor registry in December 2021. The charges carry a sentence of up to five years in prison.
Dustin Wayne Morelock, 34, Big Stone Gap, was indicted on one count each of felony malicious wounding and misdemeanor assault and battery for an alleged June 18 attack on a family or household member. The malicious wounding charge carries a sentence of up to 20 years and the assault charge up to 12 months in jail and/or $2,500 fine.
Ricky Jay Johnson, 25, Big Stone Gap, was indicted on felony charges of breaking and entering, grand larceny and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in connection with an alleged May 9 break-in and firearm theft. The breaking and larceny charges each carry prison terms up to 20 years and the firearm charge up to five years.
Jeffery Claude McArthur, 56, Norton, was indicted on grand larceny, eluding law enforcement and misdemeanor failure to report an accident and reckless driving in connection with an alleged Aug. 11 vehicle theft. The larceny charge carries up to a 20-year prison sentence, the eluding charge up to five years in prison and the misdemeanor charges up to 12 months in jail and/or $2,500 fines.