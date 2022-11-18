WISE — A man charged with the Aug. 20 beating death of his wife has been indicted by a Wise County grand jury.

Danny Lynn Sturgill, 61, was indicted on Wednesday on one count of second- degree murder in connection with the death of Melanie Sturgill. The indictment moves the case from county Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court jurisdiction to Circuit Court.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video