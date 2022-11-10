Local news

NORTON — A documentary looking at how Southwest Virginia can adapt to changing times will premiere in Norton this month.

“Change-makers of the SWVA Coalfields,” produced and directed by Jan Canterbury, will be shown Saturday, Nov. 19 at the Park Avenue Theater.

