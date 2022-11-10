featured Documentary on Southwest Virginia “change-makers” premieres in Norton on Nov. 19 From staff reports Nov 10, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save NORTON — A documentary looking at how Southwest Virginia can adapt to changing times will premiere in Norton this month.“Change-makers of the SWVA Coalfields,” produced and directed by Jan Canterbury, will be shown Saturday, Nov. 19 at the Park Avenue Theater.Canterbury said the film features interviews with people involved in economic development, manufacturing, tourism, community advocacy and education as it asks: • Can we really revitalize Southwest Virginia?• How can we break down barriers to transform this proud and productive region into one that offers good-paying jobs and social vibrancy while still retaining our kind and true character? Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest! Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox. NEWS Breaking News Kingsport Times-News Today Obituaries SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT Food and Recipes Lunch Specials Weekend Events Sports • Will our children want to stay and raise their family in these beautiful mountains, or uproot in search of a more lucrative life in an urban area?“It’s been an honor getting to know all the folks in this film, and so many more, who are working diligently and creatively to rejuvenate this gorgeous, hidden gem of a region,” said Canterbury.Admission is free. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. and the film starts at 5.The trailer can be watched on YouTube: https://youtu.be/g9fkzLkvDHY.Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Recommended Videos Trending Recipe Video Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Jan Canterbury Virginia Southwest Cinema Film Documentary Park Avenue Theater Maker Trailer Interview Recommended for you ON AIR