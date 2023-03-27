Graphic

The Dobyns-Bennett Indoor Showcase has been rescheduled for Wednesday, March 29, at 7:30 p.m. at John Sevier Middle School.

KINGSPORT — The Dobyns-Bennett Indoor Showcase, featuring performances by the JV winter guard, varsity winter guard and indoor percussion program, has been rescheduled for Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. at John Sevier Middle School.

All three groups, including 44 color guard members and 31 percussionists, have been rehearsing, traveling and competing weekly for the past few months, much like a second competitive band season.

