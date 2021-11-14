By J.H. OSBORNE
KINGSPORT — It’s been a tradition for the Dobyns-Bennett High School Class of 1981 to pass the hat at each of its decennial reunions to raise money for donations to a charitable cause.
The class has repeatedly chosen to give the funds to the Kingsport City Schools Homeless Education Program, which provides assistance to students in the system who have no place to call home.
When the class’ 40th reunion was canceled this year over COVID-19 safety concerns, members agreed to continue the donation tradition. In fact, many forfeited deposits they had paid, adding them to the cause rather than asking for a refund.
That nearly tripled the amount of the donation, compared to 2011, to $3,460.
Michele Wilder accepted the contribution from the Class of 1981’s Lisa Bruner, Ella Scissom, and Tommy Snapp.
Clothes are among the items that donations will be used to provide for the system’s Homeless Education Program, Wilder said.
Grant money provides the bulk of program funding, but it may be used only for items directly related to education, such as supplies.
The program depends on donations to provide clothing and other items. Students who qualify can get clothing once per school year, Wilder said.
The class’ donation is enough to fund non-education-related assistance to students for several months.