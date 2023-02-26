KINGSPORT — The Dobyns-Bennett JV winter guard, varsity winter guard, and indoor percussion program will host a free Indoor Showcase on Friday at 7:30 p.m. at John Sevier Middle School.
Soon after the end of the band’s competitive season, 44 color guard members and 31 percussionists auditioned and signed up to travel and perform with their groups for a few months in the spring. This decision added hours of rehearsals every week and competitions on the weekends, much like a second competitive band season.
“The Dobyns-Bennett winter guards exist to engage our color guard students year round through performance-based competition,” said Jed Garvey, color guard director. “We have a JV and a varsity program. Both groups compete locally in the Carolina Winter Ensemble Association (CWEA), while only the varsity guard competes nationally through Winter Guard International (WGI).”
The JV winter guard will perform “The Witch Show,” which alludes to sitcoms and mid-century Halloween aesthetics. The varsity winter guard’s show, “The Bride,” exhibits a modern spin on “The Bride of Frankenstein,” complete with familiar spooky imagery and well-known tunes. The varsity winter guard’s competitive season will culminate in April at the WGI Color Guard World Championships in Dayton, Ohio.
The D-B winter guard has been active since the 1990s, but the indoor percussion program is relatively new. After a 21-year gap since the last group was in operation, the program was restarted last spring.
“Indoor percussion is similar to marching band but composed of primarily percussion instruments and performed in a gym rather than on a football field,” said Daniel Del Moro, percussion director. “There has been exponential growth in the musical ability of our percussion studio since we brought the indoor percussion program back.”
The indoor percussion program is entitled “Eternal Rose,” which involves an obsessive love with a rose and draws artistic influence from “Beauty and the Beast.” The indoor percussion team competes locally in CWEA and WGI events, and its season will end in mid-April at the CWEA Percussion and Winds Championships in Roebuck, South Carolina.
Both programs have seen significant improvements in the students’ skills in music and performance.
“Watching the students grow as performers and musicians through this activity is vital to growing the success of the entire percussion studio,” Del Moro said.
“When we get to the end of the season, as long as the students enjoyed their season and got better at their crafts, I consider that a success,” said Garvey.
The showcase has no admission cost, and doors to the Sevier gym will open at 7:15 p.m.
For more information about the event and the performing groups, visit the D-B band’s Facebook page or Instagram profile.