2023 Indoor Showcase Promotional Flyer (CREDIT: JED GARVEY AND SPENCER HOCHSTETLER)

On Friday, the Dobyns-Bennett JV winter guard, varsity winter guard, and indoor percussion squad will perform respectively ‘The Witch Show,’ ‘The Bride,’ and ‘Eternal Rose’ at Sevier Middle School.

KINGSPORT — The Dobyns-Bennett JV winter guard, varsity winter guard, and indoor percussion program will host a free Indoor Showcase on Friday at 7:30 p.m. at John Sevier Middle School.

Soon after the end of the band’s competitive season, 44 color guard members and 31 percussionists auditioned and signed up to travel and perform with their groups for a few months in the spring. This decision added hours of rehearsals every week and competitions on the weekends, much like a second competitive band season.

