KINGSPORT — If you’re interested in being a corrections officer for the Kingsport Police Department, you have four days to apply for the position.
The KPD is now accepting applications for the position of corrections officer, commonly referred to as a jailer. You must be 18 years old to apply and applications will be accepted until Sunday.
As Tennessee Corrections Institute regulations require an equal number of male and female corrections officers on staff, the current vacancy is only for a male corrections officer.
Female corrections officer positions are presently fully staffed.
The starting salary for the position is $14.28 per hour or $29,702.40 annually. Employee benefits include direct payroll deposit; paid vacation, holiday, and sick leave; employee life insurance; optional supplemental and dependent life insurance; long-term disability; health insurance; optional dental insurance; flexible spending accounts; ICMA RC 401 retirement; and optional ICMA RC 457 retirement.
All applications must be submitted online at www.governmentjobs.com/careers/kingsport.