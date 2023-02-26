In 2018, the Board of Mayor and Aldermen (BMA) established the Kingsport Neighborhood Commission. The commission’s purpose is to promote communication between neighborhoods and the BMA through citizen-driven problem solving and facilitated feedback to the BMA regarding programs that may affect the city or individual neighborhoods.
The commission meets monthly and starts with public comment, enabling citizens to raise neighborhood issues. The commission listens to the issues raised, considers potential solutions and documents the concern to the BMA for awareness. For example, in January’s meeting, a citizen raised the problem of feral cats in their neighborhood. The issue was documented and the commission chair took the action to seek mobile spay/neuter support for the neighborhood.
While the commission does not have legislative authority, it supports neighborhoods by raising awareness and bringing citizen issues to the BMA. With four new members this year and twelve total members from across Kingsport, the commission has been revitalized after the pandemic. Commission meetings are held on the last Thursday of the month at rotating public locations to increase accessibility.
Kingsport citizens are allocated five minutes each to voice their concerns during public comment or provide feedback to the commission. The location of future meetings can be found at www.kptneighborhoods.com, along with additional information about the Kingsport Neighborhood Commission.
The next Kingsport Neighborhood Commission meeting will be held on March 30 at 6 p.m. in Allandale Mansion, located at 4444 W. Stone Drive in Kingsport. All meetings are open to the public, and neighbors are encouraged to come share their thoughts and concerns with the commission.