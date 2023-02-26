Kingsport Neighborhood Commission logo
In 2018, the Board of Mayor and Aldermen (BMA) established the Kingsport Neighborhood Commission. The commission’s purpose is to promote communication between neighborhoods and the BMA through citizen-driven problem solving and facilitated feedback to the BMA regarding programs that may affect the city or individual neighborhoods.

