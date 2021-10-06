KINGSPORT — The Downtown Kingsport Association will host the October Shop and Hop on Thursday from 5 to 8 p.m.
Who will be participating?
More than 30 downtown shops will be open for extended shopping hours. Various boutiques, specialty shops, art galleries, salons and spas, antique shops, breweries and restaurants will participate in the event offering specials, treats and more.
How can I find out more information?
For details on the participating businesses, search for the DKA on Facebook or Instagram.
What is the DKA?
The DKA is a private, nonprofit organization designed to support the revitalization of downtown Kingsport. To learn more, go to downtownkingsport.org.