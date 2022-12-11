KINGSPORT — Kingsport’s Kimberly Dougherty says she’s “one of the most grateful grandmas you’re ever going to meet.”
Over the past two years, Dougherty has watched God work through the generosity of others — helping her to navigate challenge after challenge when she unexpectedly gained custody of five of her grandchildren.
“I never expected to be raising them. I almost had (my own kids) grown. But a lot of grandmothers are raising their grandchildren due to the drug epidemic and, in my case, mental health issues. … More and more grandmothers are having to step up and play the mother role, and it’s hard,” Dougherty said.
A disabled widow, Dougherty was living with her teenage children and her son and his family of four when the Department of Children’s Services reached out to her about the welfare and future of five other grandchildren.
“They came to us with nothing: no clothes, no shoes, no beds, no blankets, no nothing,” Dougherty said. “When the DCS worker talked to me about taking the children, I didn’t know if I could handle this or not. I cried and I prayed, and I told God if it’s meant for me to have these kids, you’ve got to open up a door.”
The next day, Dougherty said she met Regina at the Salvation Army of Greater Kingsport and shared her story.
Between DCS case workers and the Salvation Army, “they got the kids bunk beds. They got them clothes and shoes and backpacks. You couldn’t imagine my emotions,” Dougherty said, apologizing for tearing up yet again. “We didn’t have enough toilet paper, shampoo, toothpaste or toothbrushes, all the things every little boy and girl would need.
“I have to give props to all the DCS workers who get a bum rap, because they really stepped up to help us. The Salvation Army stepped up at the time, and again at Christmas because I had no idea how I was going to get them anything,” Dougherty said.
Today, Dougherty, her son and his fiancee, who was forced to leave her job to help look after the little ones, care for eight children ranging in age from 4 to 17 in the home they share. But every day — providing food, shelter, personal hygiene items and other necessities — is a challenge.
“I’m disabled, so I live on a very fixed income. I’m a widow, so I get that benefit. But when you’re feeding eight and taking care of them, it doesn’t go far. Each one has their own different needs, and they outgrow everything so fast,” Dougherty said.
There are medical and dental expenses, eyeglasses, items for school, and the gas to get eight children to three different schools and back every day. And those are just the necessities.
Unfortunately, it’s only the tip of the iceberg for Dougherty.
Both she and one of her teenage daughters suffer from a degenerative nerve disease called CMT (Charcot-Marie-Tooth) that’s left both of them in braces. Another daughter is a St. Jude patient, where Dougherty said they’ve been blessed to receive help with the medicine she needs for a blood disorder.
“My sister-in-law and my local church, Crossroads United Methodist, really stepped up. They helped me build a ramp for my handicapped daughter who’s just had her fourth surgery,” Dougherty said.
Dougherty said she’s not sure what she would have done without help from Crossroads UMC, DCS, Salvation Army, Camelot, St. Jude, the school system, and local food pantries.
“I’ve had a lot of challenges. But I’ve had a lot of blessings. Grandmas like me are very appreciative of any help we can get. We know we can’t make it without the kindness of others,” she said.
“People really do not realize how far taking that one angel from the tree, or donating that one item can go, and what it means to that family that can’t provide it for them.”
Since 1973, the Times News Rescue Fund has helped provide food boxes or grocery gift cards for those in need at Christmastime. The Rescue Fund is dependent on the generosity of Times News readers.
Tax-deductible donations, which can be made in memory of a loved one, can be sent to the Times News Rescue Fund, 701 Lynn Garden Drive, Kingsport, TN, 37660. Donations can also be made online at rescuefund.timesnews.net.