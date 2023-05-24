Will "Akuna" Robinson

Merrell brand ambassador Will ‘Akuna’ Robinson is an accomplished hiker with a Triple Crown and several other long-distance hikes under his belt.

 Sarah Collie

For many people, thru-hiking one long-distance trail is enough. For others, the first thru-hike is just the beginning of a backpacking career.

Truly committed and determined individuals set out to thru-hike the big three: the Appalachian Trail, the Continental Divide Trail and the Pacific Crest Trail. Such an achievement is called the ‘Triple Crown’ of hiking, encompassing almost 8,000 miles of trails in 22 states. According to TheTrek.com, fewer than 600 people have achieved such an endeavor.

