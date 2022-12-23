BLUFF CITY — Chris Kastner is one of one.
He is an avid science fiction fan, taking an interest in anything “big and reptilian,” as he puts it. He is particularly passionate about the “Jurassic Park” franchise, both the movies and the books.
He credits much of this passion to his mother, who bought him his first dinosaur toy when he was a child. However, even she likely did not see what would develop out of this passion.
Kastner is the owner and operator of the Backyard Terrors Dinosaur Park, located in Bluff City. The location is a trail filled with statues and models of over 50 different types of dinosaurs. Some are as long as 67 feet and 15 feet tall. He has many statues and even a few animatronic figures as well. Theme music plays throughout the park, as well as the sounds of dinosaur roars. There’s even a small shop set up on the property.
The park is a marvel. However, it had humble beginnings back in 2007.
“I wanted one life-size dinosaur,” Kastner said with a laugh. “Things snowballed a little after that one.”
Kastner originally didn’t plan to establish his nonprofit park. However, it caught his attention when people stopped by his property and asked for his permission to take a photo with the velociraptor statue sitting in his front yard. The park has grown ever since.
Running the park is mostly a one-man job, though Kastner says his friends help him with certain things on occasion, such as paperwork or building dinosaurs. He also consults his science-minded contacts to maintain accuracy when it comes to the prehistoric figures placed along the property.
“A whole lot of research first,” said Kastner. “I have to find skeletal designs — and not just side views. I look at overhead stuff.”
Kastner’s park is run as a nonprofit. At the door of the park is a box where people can make donations. Donations are not required, so the box is merely a recommendation if visitors have the means to do so. In addition, the shop featuring different dinosaur collectibles does not require payment for the items. However, Kastner does put recommended prices on each object, and the funds go toward maintaining the dinosaur park.
Kastner works on the park each day. He handcrafts the dinosaurs, installs them and maintains the grounds, among other things. This has been his primary occupation since he left high school.
The work can be taxing at times, but Kastner said he finds it extremely rewarding when children react to the dinosaurs.
“You can hear the kids when they get to their favorite ones,” said Kastner. “‘Mommy, Daddy, it’s a T-Rex!’ you’ll hear them scream all across the whole park. I’m down there working, and I’ll hear it. I’m like, ‘They found him.’”
Kastner welcomes any and all to the park. If you stop by, you may run into Kastner as he is working on the dinosaurs or the property, or you may see what he calls his “park security,” a small chihuahua named Peanut.
The park is located at 1065 Walnut Grove, Bluff City, Tennessee, and is open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Admission is free. For more information, go to https://backyardterrors.com/.