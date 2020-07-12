With the current “situation” (I’ve sworn I’m not going to mention it in my column, because I hope to offer a break from “the news”), Mom and I just aren’t getting to go, go, go like we’d normally be doing. That’s put a halt on some of our bucket list for this year, which included plans to visit never-visited (for me, at least) family graves. We were especially looking forward to visiting some in or near the greater Spartanburg, S.C., area, including that of my paternal great-grandfather. That would have allowed us the chance to visit with cousin Shirley Robinson, one of Dad’s last living relatives from that branch of the family.
But that hasn’t stopped us from talking about family history. Sometimes it can be much more entertaining than television and Facebook. And you might just learn something.
Last week I mentioned that sometimes information can be open to interpretation, based on the abilities and knowledge of the person who originally entered it, by hand. I’ve found useful information in U.S. Census records from over 100 years ago.
In a mid 19th century census, for example, my Johnson ancestors are listed as the Johessons. I googled “Johesson” and found one citation indicating it is a surname found in the 1890s, for two families, in the Lancashire area of the United Kingdom. It’s possible, I suppose, that my earliest ancestors who settled in our region originally used the Johesson spelling and later shifted to the more common Johnson. It’s also possible, I’d argue, that the person collecting census information that year simply used the Johesson spelling.
Similarly, another census from the 1800s can, I believe, create a whole set of “through-the-looking-glass” versions of my Willis ancestors. The census taker was supposed to post entries “last name, first name.” And they seemed to have done so for the households before and after that of my great-great-grandparents William and Annis Willis. But the list of occupants of their household begins with “William Willis,” followed on lines below by a mark meant to convey “ditto” under “William” and each other family member’s given name. This leads some using the tool for research to think there was a family headed by Willis William, married to Annis William, with multiple children with the surname “William.”
I recognize that mistake and that the Johessons are my Johnsons. Others, however, don’t.
Why does that matter to me? Well, if you’ve tried to find your own roots through various online sources, you’ve probably run across multiple “profiles” for names you know to be your ancestors. That’s because each user has the ability to create their own family tree, piecemeal and cobbled together like a jigsaw puzzle with some pieces forced to fit, rather than left with a hole.
I mentioned last week that one census showed my great-grandmother Mary Willis Johnson Moore (twice widowed) living in the household of her parents, William and Anise Willis. Mary herself is represented by user-created profiles under the name Mary, as well as Mollie, Molly, and Moll. Some double list her in their user-created family trees, having added branches and leaves pulled from trees created by others.
I’m glad I’ve had enough family history told to me in my 56 years to know that my great-grandmother Mary Willis was married three times, was widowed twice, and had children with each husband. I’m glad I’ve been to the Willis cemetery where she’s buried and went with relatives who confirmed hers is the grave marked simply “Mary Baker” (her last married name).
Mary was my great-grandmother through my maternal grandmother Pearl Johnson Wallen. Grandma Pearl had one full sibling, a brother named Hammie. As I said last week, in my adult life I’ve assumed “Hammie” was short for “Hamilton.” I was wrong. And back to old census information and doppelganger ancestry profiles, Great Uncle Hammie was listed as Hamma by a census taker, and now some “family trees” have a profile for “Hamma.”
But I think I was on to something with my theory about “Hamilton.” It turns out his full name was Hammie Milton Johnson. Sounds a lot like “Hamilton” if you say it real quick. I never knew Uncle Hammie. But I grew up knowing Mom’s (and, of course, my) cousin, H.M. Johnson Jr., Uncle Hammie’s son. We just always called him “H.M.” It wasn’t until he died at age 96 in 2018 that I fully grasped he was Hammie Milton Johnson Jr.
I did learn one thing since last week about information in that 1900 census, regarding the household of Great-great-grandfather William Willis. Great-grandmother Mary was there with her then-four children. Also listed was a 3-year-old grandson of William named “Hiram Johnson.” I’d seen a Hiram Johnson listed before in someone else’s online self-created family tree. They claim he was a sibling of my Grandma Pearl and her brother Hammie. He was not. From what I’ve been told by cousin Wayne Willis, Hiram was a cousin to my grandmother, a nephew of my great-grandmother Mary. He was the son of Mary’s sister Martha and Thomas “W.T.” Johnson, according to a family history.
I’ve put him on my own self-created family tree online.