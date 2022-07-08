BRISTOL, Va. — Anthony “Cole” Dickenson is starting a new adventure.
The 23-year-old will be at a craps table, hustling players along who will be shooting at the brand new Hard Rock Casino for the first time.
By day, he’s a grocery store manager; by night, he’s a table games dealer.
“I never set foot in a casino before, but the opportunity came,” Dickenson said.
He’s a local boy, exploring the bright lights of the casino with an eye on what may come beyond.
Dickenson grew up in Abingdon and then went to Virginia Tech.
He studied fashion merchandising but came back home.
He’s used to exploring possibilities. At the age of 14, he started bottling olive oil as a job.
He now finds himself as a full-time store manager. But the idea of working at a casino appealed to him. So he put in his application for Hard Rock Casino. He went to a job fair at the Delta Hotel in Bristol. Now he’s a dealer.
For the past few months, he’s been attending school, learning the trade.
“It’s just snowballed from there,” he said.
First, he started on craps and then roulette. The school has been held at the old mall where the temporary casino will be for the next two years. The classes are held Monday to Friday.
“We’ve been progressing through and learning more games since,” he said.
He said he plans to hold both jobs as long as possible, but, ultimately, he’d like to become a full-time dealer. He’s holding the store job, in the meantime, until he knows how things play out.
There could be more in the future. He’s young with a lot ahead of him. He also knows there are Hard Rock Casinos all across the country and there’s a possibility he could make it a career.
“I’m young, I’m only 23,” he said. “That’s definitely a possibility.”