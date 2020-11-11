KINGSPORT — In a year during which COVID-19 has changed all our lives, sometimes in drastic and challenging ways, the pandemic failed on Wednesday to keep too many people away from the Model City's ceremony honoring our nation’s veterans.
More than 100 men, women and children came to the Kingsport Veterans Memorial at J. Fred Johnson Park on Wednesday to show their support for our veterans. Each one in attendance was a wearing a mask while making an effort to practice social distancing.
The ceremony was also live-streamed for those who chose not to attend or could not due to health reasons.
“We observe this holiday in honor of our veterans because of what they gave for us, in many cases their lives, and also because of what they gave to us, the opportunity to live in a free nation as free people,” said Lt. Col. Scott Carpenter, commander of the Holston Army Ammunition Plant and the keynote speaker.
Veterans Day is an annual U.S. holiday honoring military veterans with ceremonies typically held at the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month — the official ending of World War I. President Woodrow Wilson first proclaimed the holiday in 1919, then called Armistice Day, to honor that war's veterans. President Dwight Eisenhower expanded the holiday to include all veterans.
ABOUT THE KEYNOTE SPEAKER
Carpenter was sworn in to his current position in September and became the first on-site commander for the installation since 2004. He comes to Holston from the 79th Theater Sustainment Command, Caserma Del Din, Vicenza, Italy, where he served as the G5 chief of plans and support operations distribution management chief.
During Wednesday’s event, Carpenter said were it not for the veterans who stepped up during our nation’s time of need and defended our freedom, we would not enjoy the blessings of freedom today.
“Our veterans are owed a debt that cannot be repaid. The expressions of gratitude made to our veterans today are far from adequate,” Carpenter said. “The undaunting display by our veterans at the time they served, the treasured values which they embodied and upheld, the conspicuous courage they showed in the face of danger, the unbelievable sacrifices they made are all carried on by those who serve today and are part of the legacy left to us by our veterans.”
Our nation is where it is today because of the veterans of the past, Carpenter said, noting that the spirit of the Revolutionary War veterans is the same spirit shared by all veterans.
“Freedom was won at a terrible cost, and one American generation after another has paid that cost,” Carpenter said. “We as a nation will continue to pay that cost for generations to come. We can and will do what needs to be done to defend freedom because our veterans did the very same when they served.
“We owe it to them to assure their sacrifice was not made in vain and the legacy they left us will not be squandered.”