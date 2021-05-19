POUND — State regulators have ordered Pound to start work this week on repairs to the town’s sewer plant.
Pound Town Manager Drew Mullins said he received instructions on Wednesday from the state Department of Environmental Quality that the town has to start work on the plant, which spurred a Virginia Department of Health recreational safety warning for the Pound River leading to the John W. Flannagan Reservoir.
Town Council will hold an emergency meeting on Thursday at 6 p.m. at Town Hall to vote to approve a work plan and contractor based on planning work by Wise-based civil engineering firm Thompson & Litton, Mullins said.
VDH earlier in May issued its warning, stating that untreated sewage had flowed out of the plant and down the Pound River toward its entry into the reservoir. The Dickenson County Board of Supervisors sent a letter on Tuesday calling on the town to fix the sewage issues or Dickenson and surrounding counties could call for state and federal fines on the town.
Mullins told town council on Tuesday that the state attorney general’s office has started participating in thrice-weekly meetings between the town and DEQ concerning the plant. While testing for E. coli bacteria in water from the plant has shown levels below state standards, Mullins said, the 500,000-gallon-per-day capacity plant is seeing about 1.8 million of gallons of waste and stormwater flow daily.
The emergency meeting will also include discussion of Wednesday’s court order for the town to get a Virginia law enforcement officer to take custody of the former police department’s evidence room.
A potential forensic audit of the town is also on the meeting agenda.