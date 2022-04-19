APPALACHIA — Wise County Sheriff’s Deputy Nathaniel Baker got an early start to his shift on Monday.
Baker is credited by Appalachia Fire Department personnel with saving an Inman Village resident from possible death after a fire started in her apartment’s kitchen.
Baker said he had already checked in with county dispatchers and responded to a disturbance call at Inman Village. While talking with two men at about 6:20 a.m. at a second-story balcony of one of the apartment blocks, one of the two men noticed a fire downstairs.
“I saw smoke at the door and soot accumulating at the top of the door,” Baker said of the fire that started in the apartment downstairs from where he was standing. “I knocked at the door and there was no response.”
Going around to the ground-floor appointment’s rear, Baker could see smoke but no one in the apartment. Using a sledgehammer and pry bar from his vehicle, he broke into the front door and saw thick smoke and a fire in the kitchen area.
“I located a female about 10 to 15 feet from the front door, and she was not responsive,” Baker said. “I pulled at her and she came to but was kind of frantic.”
Baker led the woman from the apartment’s living room, and she was checked by emergency personnel and found to suffer no major injuries.
“The guy who lived there told Baker that his wife was inside and the door locked,” Appalachia Fire and Rescue Deputy Chief Travis Anderson said. “If (Baker) hadn’t been there, she might have died from smoke inhalation.”
Anderson said his department arrived just as Baker had rescued the woman, whose identity was not available Monday evening. Fire and rescue crews were able to secure the fire scene within an hour.
“Baker and two other deputies started clearing residents from the building, and no one else was injured,” said Anderson. “The apartment above the fire had some smoke from the fire, and sheet rock contained the fire to the kitchen.”
The fire site saw mainly heat damage in the kitchen, Anderson said.
“I’m very impressed with Deputy Baker,” Sheriff Grant Kilgore said. “With everything that law enforcement has gone through, especially through the pandemic, our deputies show their dedication and professionalism every day.”
Baker, who suffered no injuries, was reluctant to take credit for Monday’s rescue.
“I’ve got a family who supports me and what I do,” said Baker, “and I work for a great agency that gives me the tools and equipment I need to do my job.”
“He’s a brave deputy and does his job well,” Anderson said of Baker. “He definitely needs to be credited with saving the woman’s life.”