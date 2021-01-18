KINGSPORT — Twenty-seven structures were demolished in the Model City during 2020 — roughly half by the city and the rest by private owners. All of the structures were deemed dilapidated and unfit for human occupation.
Just this month, two more dilapidated houses are scheduled to come down: one at 1302 W. Sullivan St. (work is already underway) and the other at 1006 E. Sevier Ave.
It’s an effort that did not slow down during the COVID-19 pandemic, said Keith Bruner, the city’s chief building official.
“We’ve just been more proactive and able to hold more hearings,” Bruner said of the city’s effort to address crumbling structures. “I’ve got an inspector now doing dilapidations pretty much full time and our code enforcement officer is working with them.”
STATISTICAL INFORMATION
According to the city’s building department, in Kingsport last year there were:
• 41 active dilapidation cases
• 5 hearings held on 23 properties
• 27 structures demolished (13 by the city, 14 by the owners)
• 5 structures repaired
Bruner said there are also seven properties ready for demolition (a commercial building on Boone Street and six single-family houses) with another 10 under order, meaning the properties have to be either repaired or razed.
Kingsport plans to seek bids on the demolition of five properties within the next couple of months, Bruner added.
City officials have said tearing down a dilapidated structure helps the neighborhood on a number of fronts. It improves the value of nearby properties, removes any squatters who may have taken up residence, and curbs the spread of dilapidation. When one house gets dilapidated, the phenomenon tends to spread to other nearby properties.
However, the cost of demolishing a structure is not always recovered, and sometimes a property can sit idle for years.
HOW BUILDINGS GET DEMOLISHED
Kingsport’s building department deals with dilapidated structures, and is one aspect of the city’s overall code enforcement effort. Under state law, Kingsport has the authority to demolish unfit structures. The general process is as follows:
• The city receives a complaint about a structure, and Bruner’s office performs an initial inspection. If it meets the definition of an unfit structure, a dilapidation case is created.
• The owners are identified and given 30 days to repair or raze the structure.
• If the owners fail to act, then the case moves toward the hearing process, where Bruner will render a decision about the future of the property following a hearing.
• Once the order is issued, the owners have 60 days to comply with the order or appeal the building official’s decision to Sullivan County Chancery Court.
• If Kingsport has to demolish the structure, a lien for that cost is placed on the property, and once the property is sold, the city would collect the lien.