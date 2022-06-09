KINGSPORT — The former site of Hunger First is now being torn down to make way for senior housing.
Contractors were on site this week demolishing the building that housed the nonprofit free food and clothing store, which also contained Cindy’s Corner.
“They’re removing it right now,” said Terry Cunningham, executive director of Kingsport Housing & Redevelopment Authority.
The KHRA acquired the property in March after Hunger First's lease expired. The nonprofit moved out, and its director, Michael Gillis, was convicted in April of resisting arrest in connection with an incident that occurred outside the building in 2020.
Cindy’s Closet and Hunger First were started by Gillis’ mother, Cindy Risk. He took over after she died in a car crash in 2014.
KHRA officials said on Thursday they had no timeline on when the demolition would be complete. The work is being performed by Bowling Construction, a Kingsport-based business.
“We know what we want to do with this site,” Michael Price, KHRA grants and redevelopment manager, said.
He said the plan is to build three quadplexes with a total of 12 units. That will help the very low-income community, Price said.
The demolition is being paid for through KHRA funding, he added.
Cunningham said the timeline on when the buildings will be constructed is still up in the air. He said the KHRA is in the process of acquiring a neighboring piece of property.
The agency is also trying to apply for state and federal grants to help pay construction costs.
“It’s just a matter of when one of them hits,” Cunningham said.
With housing prices shooting up, Cunningham said affordable housing is even more in demand.
“There’s a lot of housing need right now.”