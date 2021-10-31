KINGSPORT — Nine structures along Memorial Boulevard are on deck to be demolished by the end of the year in connection with the State Route 126 widening project.
In addition, the Tennessee Department of Transportation has another 11 structures in the pipeline for demolition, but a timetable for this work has yet to be determined.
After more than a decade of planning, numerous public meetings, and behind-the-scenes political wrangling, TDOT announced in May 2013 its plans for widening and improving the highway, from roughly East Center Street to Interstate 81.
The project calls for a four-lane divided road from East Center to Harbor Chapel (1.46 miles); three lanes (two travel and one eastbound truck climbing lane) from Harbor Chapel to Old Stage Road (0.62 miles); three lanes from Old Stage Road to Harr Town Road (4.32 miles) in the vicinity of East Lawn Cemetery and Yancy’s Tavern; and two lanes from Harr Town to I-81 (1.98 miles).
UPCOMING DEMOLITION WORK
Nine structures are under contract to be demolished: eight on Memorial Boulevard in the 3000 and 4000 blocks and one on Haw- thorne Street. They are slated to be torn down by Dec. 10, said TDOT spokesman Mark Nagi.
Contractors awarded the demolition work include Gwinn Construction, Blountville Construction and E. Luke Greene Co. The total cost of the demolition is just over $162,000.
Nagi said that two structures were previously demolished: a house at 2300 Amy Ave. and a six-unit apartment building at 4831 Memorial Blvd. There are 11 more structures ready to be demolished; however, there is no set schedule, Nagi said. TDOT is still acquiring properties and not all structures are vacant.
Finally, Nagi said there are three additional structures being surveyed for asbestos and this material will be abated if any is present.
“Once these are clear of any possible asbestos, these three will be added to the 11 currently ready for demolition,” Nagi said.
According to the latest timetable from TDOT, the first phase of the project — from East Center Street to Cooks Valley Road — will begin construction during fiscal year 2023.
FURTHER INFORMATION
SR 126, which begins at Memorial Boulevard as it intersects Fort Henry Drive, was the original US 11-W from Bristol to Kingsport until the late 1950s, when the highway was relocated four miles north of Blountville paralleling Reedy Creek Road and bypassing Blountville and Sullivan Gardens.
It was built to follow the terrain and presents a winding, hilly, narrow roadway with tight curves that are dangerous when wet and deadly because of excessive speed. Difficulty entering or exiting business parking lots has always been a significant problem and the cause of many accidents. Many of the access points are located near or within substandard curves or hills that limit sight distance for drivers attempting to turn in or out of the businesses.
In just one three-year period from 2012 to 2014, there were 367 crashes with more than 200 injuries and two fatalities. Recorded traffic volume reached 15,000 to 20,000 vehicles per day in some sections.