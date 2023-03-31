One of Tennessee’s largest dental health insurers announced Friday that it was giving $250,000 for a planned for a planned dental clinic in Kingsport.
“Delta Dental is making the first contribution toward funding the clinic by purchasing equipment,” Dr. Phil Wenk, president and CEO of Delta Dental of Tennessee, said. “UT will help us buy that. This is our first downpayment and we’re going to help you all.”
Officials announced last year plans for a dental clinic at a now existing building on West Sevier Avenue. The plan is for the clinic to first be staffed by residents from Ballad Health and students from the University of Tennessee and East Tennessee State University.
The name of the clinic will be the Kingsport Dental Clinic of the Appalachian Highlands.
A public-private partnership has collaborated to help make the dental school possible that included UT, ETSU, Eastman Chemical Co., Ballad Health and the city of Kingsport.
The plans are to turn the clinic eventually into full-fledged College of Dentistry.
Wenk told those present during the press conference, held at the new clinic, that in the almost 50 years he has been in dentistry he has seen the population almost double in Tennessee, but the number of dental graduates go down.
He said it’s been historic the partnerships that have come together to make it possible. He said especially between UT and ETSU.
“Colleges don’t do that,” he said. “They don’t try to do things together.”
Instead, the partnership between those two, along with commitments from the city, Ballad Health and Eastman have made for the “perfect” public-private partnership.
“The model you have set is the model we’re going to have to use to fix the state,” Wenk said.
Once the clinic is established, it will be able to assist in providing services to the Tri-Cities, along with Southwest Virginia.
Kingsport City Manager Chris McCartt said the steps taken, so far, have been part of a 10-year journey to establish the school in Kingsport.
“I really think we will look back on this many, many years from now and look at what a great service we will have been able to provide and having this opportunity to be able to serve the folks of our region,” he said.
Kingsport Mayor Pat Shull said the Kingsport Board of Mayor and Aldermen gave unanimous approval for the project and “if there was a boat better than unanimous, we would have done that.”
He said the need for dental care in the region is here and the dental clinic will have a long-term impact.
“This is a textbook example of regional cooperation,” he said. “It will serve the region. Private and public partnerships came together to help our region.”
The clinic is part of a $53 million Healthy Smiles initiative led by the state of Tennessee. The state put in more than $90 million for the program and the dental school will be part of that.
Dr. Peter Buckley, chancellor of the University of Tennessee Health Science Center, said oral health is tied to physical health. He said there is a great need to make sure people stay healthy.
“We’re going to turn that around for the state and for the region,” he said. “This is about a journey and the journey begins today.”