One of Tennessee’s largest dental health insurers announced Friday that it was giving $250,000 for a planned for a planned dental clinic in Kingsport.

“Delta Dental is making the first contribution toward funding the clinic by purchasing equipment,” Dr. Phil Wenk, president and CEO of Delta Dental of Tennessee, said. “UT will help us buy that. This is our first downpayment and we’re going to help you all.”

