UPS delivery driver Ryan Fleming and Pound resident Juanita Mullins, left and right in the center, met again on Tuesday, three years after Fleming helped rescue Mullins two days after she was thrown from her riding lawn mower in 2019. Vice Mayor Leabern Kennedy, left, and Mayor Brittany Carter presented Fleming with a resolution and plaque for helping Mullins.
POUND — More than three years after Ryan Fleming saw Juanita Mullins’ dog running loose, he was recognized by Pound town council for what followed.
Fleming, a UPS driver whose route takes him through the Pound area, reunited with Mullins on Tuesday as council presented him with a plaque and resolution for finding Mullins on July 18, 2019, — two days after she was thrown from her riding lawnmower and injured.
Mullins, who was at the council meeting with family and her new rescue service dog, and Fleming — also accompanied by his wife and children — hugged each other after Mayor Brittany Carter and Vice Mayor Leabern Kennedy made their presentation.
“I love you,” Mullins said as she hugged Fleming.”
According to Kennedy, Fleming — “everybody’s caring friend and favorite delivery driver” — arrived at Mullins’ home for a package delivery. When he saw Mullins’ dog loose and her not in sight, Fleming started looking when he heard her cry for help and found her 50 feet away from the mower and down a hillside where no one could see her.
Mullins had lasted through two days of summer heat with only raindrops for water, Kennedy said.
Fleming called 911, gave Mullins water and stayed with her until medical personnel got to the scene and took her to a hospital.
“It’s an honor for them to do this and for Juanita to be here.” Fleming said after the presentation.
Council also recognized Linda Meade for her work as the town’s interim clerk-treasurer in 2022, after council was reconstituted to five members and hired her.
“We appreciate you coming back to help (current clerk-treasurer Fayetta Boggs),” said Kennedy. “You’re a wealth of information, and your guidance has been extremely beneficial to all of us.”