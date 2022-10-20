Pound Town Council - Ryan Fleming and Juanita Mullins

UPS delivery driver Ryan Fleming and Pound resident Juanita Mullins, left and right in the center, met again on Tuesday, three years after Fleming helped rescue Mullins two days after she was thrown from her riding lawn mower in 2019. Vice Mayor Leabern Kennedy, left, and Mayor Brittany Carter presented Fleming with a resolution and plaque for helping Mullins.

 Mike Still/Kingsport Times News

POUND — More than three years after Ryan Fleming saw Juanita Mullins’ dog running loose, he was recognized by Pound town council for what followed.

Fleming, a UPS driver whose route takes him through the Pound area, reunited with Mullins on Tuesday as council presented him with a plaque and resolution for finding Mullins on July 18, 2019, — two days after she was thrown from her riding lawnmower and injured.

