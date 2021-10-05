POUND — A historical marker detailing a 1927 lynching on the Virginia-Kentucky state line will be dedicated in a public ceremony.
The site of the November 1927 lynching of Leonard Woods has an approved Virginia Historical Commission marker that was funded by the Historical Society of the Pound, which will host the dedication ceremony at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 16, on U.S. 23 just south of the Kentucky state line.
The Woods marker is one of three projects the Community Remembrance Project of Wise County has advocated in the past three years in conjunction with the Montgomery, Alabama-based Equal Justice Initiative. EJI in recent years has worked with similar groups and community leaders across the U.S. to document lynchings and educate the public about racism.
Woods was arrested with two black women on Nov. 30 after allegedly shooting and killing white mine foreman Harshall Deaton three nights earlier in Jenkins, Kentucky. According to newspaper accounts from the period, Deaton would not give Woods and two black women a car ride before Woods allegedly killed him.
A mob of about 400 people from the Virginia side broke Woods out of the Whitesburg, Kentucky, jail and took him to a platform on the state line where a highway opening had been dedicated a few days earlier.
Woods was shot on the platform and his gasoline-doused body burned there.
The Community Remembrance Project has worked with Wise County churches, school and government officials to set up two other markers in remembrance of two other early 20th century lynchings in the county: the 1902 killing of Bondtown boarding house operator Wiley Guynn and the 1920 lynching of Dave Hurst in the Kent Junction area of the county.