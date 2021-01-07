KINGSPORT — The Board of Mayor and Aldermen tapped a former member of the Board of Education to serve out the remaining term of Carrie Upshaw, who passed away in early December following a lengthy illness.
During a called meeting Wednesday afternoon, the BMA unanimously voted to appoint Tim Dean to the vacant seat on the BOE. Dean, who will serve until June 30, said he will not seek to retain the seat in the May 18 city election.
“I’m honored to have been asked to serve as an interim member of the Kingsport Board of Education,” Dean told the Times News on Wednesday. “Having served previously on the board and having two children educated in Kingsport City Schools, I am acutely aware of the critical role our school system plays in developing a positive and productive culture in our community.”
Dean, 62, served on the BOE from 2001 to 2005. He has previously served on the boards of Holston Valley Medical Center, the YMCA, the Sullivan County Health Council and the Community Health Improvement Project.
The Kingsport native is married with two sons and worked for 30 years at GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals, starting as a sales representative and retiring in 2016 as the national health system manager. Dean holds an MBA in business administration from King College.
“I’ve always thought (Tim) was a level-headed guy, and he’s got the experience doing this. It should make (the BOE’s) business proceed smoothly,” said Mayor Pat Shull. “I just appreciate Mr. Dean’s willingness to serve. He served on the board before as an outstanding citizen. I look forward to his serving.”
Other members of the BMA also voiced support for Dean.
“I’ve known Tim for a long time. He and his family attend the same church as I do, and he is a good citizen of Kingsport. He’ll make a good school board member,” said Alderman Tommy Olterman.
“I’ve known Tim for a long time. He’s a good guy and will make good solid decisions for the board,” said Alderman Darrell Duncan.