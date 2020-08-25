Northeast Tennessee’s daily COVID-19 case count increased by 45 Tuesday, while far Southwest Virginia had 34 new cases.
According to the Tennessee Department of Health COVID-19 tracking webpage (www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov), 813 cases and 40 deaths were reported statewide Tuesday for pandemic totals of 145,417 and 1,628 deaths.
Northeast Tennessee saw 45 cases and four deaths in Tuesday's TDH report for a regional pandemic total of 5,818 and 71 deaths.
Sullivan County led the region with 21 new cases for totals of 1,495 and 22 deaths. Greene County added eight cases and one death for totals of 738 and 11 deaths.
Carter County's pandemic total rose by seven cases and two deaths Tuesday to 743 cases and 16 deaths. Johnson County added five cases for totals of 392 and one death.
Washington County had four new cases and one new death for totals of 1,601 and eight deaths. Unicoi County added one case for totals of 213 and one death.
Hawkins County decreased by one case, making its totals 636 and 12 deaths.
To see recent case rates by county and data on long-term care facilities, visit https://www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov/data/clusters-in-long-term-care-facilities.html.
According to the Virginia Department of Health’s Tuesday report (www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus), the state saw 1,005 new cases and 23 deaths in the prior 24 hours for pandemic totals of 114,635 and 2,494 deaths.
Southwest Virginia saw 34 new cases and one new death in the VDH Tuesday report, for 647 cases and 11 deaths in the LENOWISCO Health District during the pandemic. Wise County added 23 cases for 310 cases and five deaths. Lee County added eight cases for 169 and one new death for three deaths total.
Scott County saw one case for 144 and three deaths. Norton’s case total increased by two to 24 cases and no deaths.
Total testing in Tennessee reached 2,071,446 Tuesday, for 30.3% of the state’s population of 6.83 million, with 172,491 positive results and 1,898,955 negative.
The Virginia-wide testing rate for people with nasal swab and blood tests in Tuesday's VDH report was 1,615,692 of 8.63 million state residents, or 18.72%. For nasal swab testing only, 1,495,014 people have been tested to date, or 17.32%.
In the LENOWISCO district, according to Tuesday's online data, 10,775 of the district’s population of 86,471 have been tested via nasal swab sample for COVID-19, or 12.46%.
Do you think you may have COVID-19? Local health departments provide free testing.
The Sullivan County Health Department conducts testing for the virus, by appointment, each Tuesday at health department offices from 9-11 a.m. and from 1-3 p.m.
Testing also is available, by appointment, other days of the week. Call the Sullivan County Health Department at (423) 279-2777 to set up an appointment.
The health departments in Hawkins and Washington counties also provide COVID-19 testing. You can reach the Hawkins County Health Department by calling (423) 357-5341. The Washington County Health Department can be reached at (423) 975-2200.
The Health Wagon will be offering free COVID-19 drive-thru testing in Lee and Wise counties:
• Thursday, Aug. 27, 10 a.m.–noon at Mona Vista Apartments, 101 Monte Vista Lane in Big Stone Gap.
• Thursday, Aug. 27, noon–2 p.m. at Food City, 603 Wood Ave. E in Big Stone Gap.
• Friday, Aug. 28, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at Food City, Coeburn.
To schedule a test, call (276) 328-8850.
The LENOWISCO Health Department, which covers Norton and Lee, Wise and Scott counties, posts regular updates on testing sites across the district and offers free COVID-19 tests at its county offices every Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 9 a.m. to noon. Those seeking a test must call in advance for an appointment. Contact numbers for the county offices are:
• Lee County (Jonesville) — (276) 346-2011.
• Scott County (Gate City) — (276) 386-1312.
• Wise County and Norton (Wise) — (276) 328-8000.
Additional testing and COVID-19 precaution information can be found at the LENOWISCO Health District’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/Lenowisco.
In Southwest Virginia, online resources are available to help evaluate whether residents might be infected and where to get a COVID-19 test. The Virginia Department of Health’s COVIDCHECK (https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covidcheck/) can walk users through symptoms they may be experiencing and help direct them to their local health department office or other testing sites.