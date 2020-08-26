Northeast Tennessee’s daily COVID-19 cases increased by 129 on Wednesday, while far Southwest Virginia had five new cases.
According to the Tennessee Department of Health COVID-19 tracking webpage (www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov), 1,936 cases and 20 deaths were reported statewide on Wednesday for pandemic totals of 147,353 and 1,648 deaths.
Northeast Tennessee saw 129 cases and one death in Wednesday’s TDH report for a regional pandemic total of 5,947 cases and 72 deaths.
Washington County led the region with 40 new cases for totals of 1,641 and eight deaths. Sullivan County added 28 cases for totals of 1,523 and 22 deaths.
Carter County’s pandemic total rose by 27 cases and one death to 770 cases and 17 deaths. Greene County added 21 cases for totals of 759 and 11 deaths.
Hawkins County increased by seven cases, making its totals 643 and 12 deaths.
Johnson County added four cases for totals of 396 and one death.
Unicoi County added two cases for totals of 215 and one death.
To see recent case rates by county and data on long-term care facilities, visit https://www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov/data/clusters-in-long-term-care-facilities.html.
According to the Virginia Department of Health’s Wednesday report (www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus), the state saw 823 new cases and 21 deaths in the prior 24 hours for pandemic totals of 115,458 and 2,515 deaths.
Southwest Virginia saw five new cases and no new deaths in the VDH Wednesday report, for 652 cases and 11 deaths in the LENOWISCO Health District during the pandemic. Wise County added no new cases or deaths for 310 cases and five deaths. Lee County added three cases for 172 and three deaths total.
Scott County saw no new cases or deaths, for 144 and three deaths. Norton’s case total increased by two to 26 cases and no deaths.
Total testing in Tennessee reached 2,098,828 on Wednesday for 30.7% of the state’s population of 6.83 million, with 174,686 positive results and 1,924,142 negative.
The Virginia-wide testing rate for people with nasal swab and blood tests in Wednesday’s VDH report was 1,623,408 of 8.63 million state residents, or 18.81%. For nasal swab testing only, 1,495,014 people have been tested to date, or 17.41%.
In the LENOWISCO district, according to Wednesday’s online data, 10,883 of the district’s 86,471 residents have been tested via nasal swab sample for COVID-19, or 12.58%.
Where to be tested
Do you think you might have COVID-19? Local health departments provide free testing.
The Sullivan County Health Department conducts testing for the virus, by appointment, each Tuesday at health department offices from 9-11 a.m. and from 1-3 p.m.
Testing also is available, by appointment, other days of the week.
Call the Sullivan County Health Department at (423) 279-2777 to set up an appointment.
The health departments in Hawkins and Washington counties also provide COVID-19 testing. You can reach the Hawkins County Health Department by calling (423) 357-5341. The Washington County Health Department can be reached at (423) 975-2200.
The Health Wagon will be offering free COVID-19 drive-thru testing in Lee and Wise counties:
• Thursday, Aug. 27, 10 a.m.–noon at Monte Vista Apartments, 101 Monte Vista Lane in Big Stone Gap.
• Thursday, Aug. 27, noon–2 p.m. at Food City, 603 Wood Ave. E. in Big Stone Gap.
• Friday, Aug. 28, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at Food City, Coeburn.
To schedule a test, call (276) 328-8850.
The LENOWISCO Health Department, which covers Norton and Lee, Wise and Scott counties, posts regular updates on testing sites across the district and offers free COVID-19 tests at its county offices every Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 9 a.m. to noon. Those seeking a test must call in advance for an appointment. Contact numbers for the county offices are:
• Lee County (Jonesville) — (276) 346-2011.
• Scott County (Gate City) — (276) 386-1312.
• Wise County and Norton (Wise) — (276) 328-8000.
Additional testing and COVID-19 precaution information can be found at the LENOWISCO Health District’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/Lenowisco.
In Southwest Virginia, online resources are available to help evaluate whether residents might be infected and where to get a COVID-19 test. The Virginia Department of Health’s COVIDCHECK (https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covidcheck/) can walk users through symptoms they may be experiencing and help direct them to their local health department office or other testing sites.