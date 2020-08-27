Daily COVID-19 numbers for Tennessee and Virginia

Northeast Tennessee’s daily COVID-19 cases increased by 74 on Thursday, while far Southwest Virginia had 14 new cases.
According to the Tennessee Department of Health COVID-19 tracking webpage (www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov), 1,826 cases and 25 deaths were reported statewide on Thursday for pandemic totals of 149,179 and 1,673 deaths.
Northeast Tennessee saw 74 cases and five new deaths in Thursday’s TDH report for a regional pandemic total of 6,021 cases and 77 deaths.
Carter County and Greene County tied in leading the region with new cases. Carter County added 20 new cases and one new death, for totals of 790 and 18. Greene County added 20 new cases for totals of 779 and 11 deaths.
Sullivan County added 11 new cases and three new deaths, for totals of 1,534 and 25. Washington County added nine new cases and one new death, for totals of 1,650 and nine.
Johnson County's pandemic total rose by 7 cases, to 403 and one death. Hawkins County increased by six new cases to 649 total and 12 deaths.
Unicoi County added one case for totals of 216 and one death.
To see recent case rates by county and data on long-term care facilities, visit https://www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov/data/clusters-in-long-term-care-facilities.html.
According to the Virginia Department of Health’s Thursday report (www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus), the state saw 1,121 new cases and 12deaths in the prior 24 hours for pandemic totals of 116,579 and 2,527 deaths.
Southwest Virginia saw 14 new cases and no new deaths in the VDH Thursday report, for 666 cases and 11 deaths in the LENOWISCO Health District during the pandemic. Wise County added eight new cases for 318 cases and five deaths. Lee County added six cases for 178 and three deaths total.
Scott County saw no new cases or deaths, for 144 and three deaths. Norton’s case total remained steady at 26 cases and no deaths.
Total testing in Tennessee reached 2,098,828 on Thursday for 31.1% of the state’s population of 6.83 million, with 176,800 positive results and 1,947,993 negative.
The Virginia-wide testing rate for people with nasal swab and blood tests in Thursday's VDH report was 1,642,867 of 8.63 million state residents, or 19.03%. For nasal swab testing only, 1,521,180 people have been tested to date, or 17.62%.
In the LENOWISCO district, according to Thursday's online data, 10,928 of the district’s 86,471 residents have been tested via nasal swab sample for COVID-19, or 12.63%.
Where to be tested
Do you think you might have COVID-19? Local health departments provide free testing.
The Sullivan County Health Department conducts testing for the virus, by appointment, each Tuesday at health department offices from 9-11 a.m. and from 1-3 p.m.
Testing also is available, by appointment, other days of the week.
Call the Sullivan County Health Department at (423) 279-2777 to set up an appointment.
The health departments in Hawkins and Washington counties also provide COVID-19 testing. You can reach the Hawkins County Health Department by calling (423) 357-5341. The Washington County Health Department can be reached at (423) 975-2200.
The Health Wagon will be offering free COVID-19 drive-thru testing in Lee and Wise counties:
• Friday, Aug. 28, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at Food City, Coeburn.
To schedule a test, call (276) 328-8850.
The LENOWISCO Health Department, which covers Norton and Lee, Wise and Scott counties, posts regular updates on testing sites across the district and offers free COVID-19 tests at its county offices every Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 9 a.m. to noon. Those seeking a test must call in advance for an appointment. Contact numbers for the county offices are:
• Lee County (Jonesville) — (276) 346-2011.
• Scott County (Gate City) — (276) 386-1312.
• Wise County and Norton (Wise) — (276) 328-8000.
Additional testing and COVID-19 precaution information can be found at the LENOWISCO Health District’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/Lenowisco.
In Southwest Virginia, online resources are available to help evaluate whether residents might be infected and where to get a COVID-19 test. The Virginia Department of Health’s COVIDCHECK (https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covidcheck/) can walk users through symptoms they may be experiencing and help direct them to their local health department office or other testing sites.