KINGSPORT — Guidelines are now in place for Dobyns-Bennett’s home football games this season.
The guidelines outline the safety and operational expectations for guests visiting J. Fred Johnson Stadium.
“We understand that these guidelines may not be what our supporters are traditionally used to on a game night in J. Fred Johnson Stadium,” Dobyns-Bennett Athletic Director Frankie DeBusk said through a press release. “However, we hope our fans will recognize these steps are in place to protect health and safety as we all do our part to help make a full season of football Friday nights possible this season.”
Seating will be limited to 50% capacity with all spectators required to pass a temperature check upon entry, wear a face mask at all times and practice social distancing while in attendance. Gates open at 6 p.m.
Children 14 years old and younger will not be admitted without an adult and must be supervised at all times.
Additional seating is available to guests this season and its use is encouraged so that fans may social distance while in attendance. Please be aware that all unsold seats will be available to all ticket holders to allow for this safety practice.
There will be two D-B student sections provided in a defined location, where social distancing and the wearing of face masks will be expected. D-B’s band will utilize the bleachers on the visitors’ side and end zone and will practice social distancing.
Tickets will not be sold on game nights at the stadium. Single-game seats will be sold in advance only at the D-B Activities Office Mondays through Thursdays from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. and on Friday from 8 a.m. to noon. Tickets are being sold weekly or until the 50% capacity limit is reached. All individual game tickets are $7.
As a service to our community, D-B football games this season will be live-streamed for free on YouTube. To access the game, visit the D-B athletics website (athletics.k12k.com) or search for the game directly on YouTube.
Game-night concessions will be available but limited this season to ensure safety. All food options will be prepackaged and include items such as hot dogs, corn dogs, chicken sandwiches, crackers, candy, bottled Pepsi products and water.
Plexiglass barriers have been installed to protect concession personnel. Gloves and masks will be worn by all employees serving concessions. Floor markings have been placed in concession lines to encourage social distancing.
In an effort to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, spectators and fans from either team will not be allowed on the playing field after the game this season.