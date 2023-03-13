KINGSPORT – A deputy arrested Dobyns-Bennett’s standout student-athlete Jonavan Gillespie on charges of driving under the influence, according to the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office.

Gillespie, 18, is a senior guard on the Dobyns-Bennett boys basketball team and a wide receiver on the football squad.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport TimesNews app today.


You can reach Tanner by email at tcook@timesnews.net.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you