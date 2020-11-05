NORTON — Board members and staff from the Lonesome Pine Regional Industrial Facilities Authority watched under sunny skies as a former surface mine highwall get shorter and flatter.
The demolition — part of the authority’s Project Intersection commercial site development — has progressed since Sept. 22 with more than 50 feet of height and 250,000 cubic yards of rock and earth already blasted and hauled off the site, according to John Ponish, Appalachian Technical Services’ project manager overseeing contractors on the site.
“We’ll be blasting now until two weeks into December,” Ponish said as authority members and staff watched excavators and trucks move debris from the afternoon’s blasting. “By the time we’re done, we’ll have taken about 125 feet off the top.”
Ponish said the demolition will also remove a four-to-six-foot coal seam from the highwall. Craig Seaver, LPRIFA coordinator, said that coal will be stockpiled near the site for resale by the Norton Industrial Development Authority — one of LPRIFA’s partner agencies — as final site preparation continues.
Motorists along U.S. Route 23 and Route 58A — the intersection in Project Intersection — can expect short delays on weekdays as crews try to do two blasts daily, Ponish said.
Authority chair and Dickenson County Administrator David Moore joked that he ordered Wednesday’s clear skies and warm temperatures as the group watched boulders being pushed off the blast site.
“This is just special, five localities coming together for a project like this,” Moore said. “Honestly, it’s not that easy to do a joint project like this these days, but this area has cooperated to make it happen. Just seeing what this phase looks like is exciting. We’ve got to get out from under the coal and gas economic model.”
Moore credited Norton Town Manager Fred Ramey with carrying the Project Intersection concept along even before LPRIFA was created just over a year ago under state legislation allowing local governments to form industrial authorities and share revenue from joint projects like Intersection.
LPRIFA brought together the LENOWISCO Planning District governments of Wise, Lee and Scott counties, the city of Norton and Dickenson County from the Cumberland Plateau Planning District for joint projects, with Intersection being its first venture. With more than $9 million in funding already available for land purchases, planning and initial site development, the project will create four sites for commercial or industrial business prospects. Water, sewer, broadband and road access will all be part of the site features.
Under state revenue sharing provisions, LPRIFA’s members will share revenues from site sales and tax revenues and will create jobs for residents of the five localities.
“Fred’s been the real machine behind this,” Moore said. “It’s his vision, and we’re all glad to be a part of it.”