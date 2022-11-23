While a fourth add-on site is almost ready for construction, Project Intersection’s planned first, second and third phases for construction-ready sites are progressing. Norton and Wise, Lee, Scott and Dickenson counties have joined forces for the project in an effort to attract new businesses to the region.
NORTON — Just over two years ago, Project Intersec- tion got off to a public bang with the demolition of a longtime highwall overlooking Wise County’s two major highways.
As 2022 nears its end, the five-locality joint project to attract new businesses to the region is closing in on its immediate goal, according to LENOWISCO Planning District Executive Director Duane Miller and Lonesome Pine Regional Industrial Facilities Authority Coordinator Craig Seaver.
From U.S. Route 23 near Norton, one can see the third of four sites that will be ready for construction for new tenants by spring 2023, Miller said Tuesday.
“We’re just so excited to see this project moving like this,” Miller said of the 180-acre development, “but we’re also extremely fortunate to have some funding agencies stepping forward to help with increased costs because of COVID and supply chain issues.”
Project Intersection got its start in 2017 as a concept for three ready-to-build commercial/industrial sites with main water, sewer and power connections at each site. The project was also the first in Virginia based on cooperation and revenue sharing between a team of localities. In LPRIFA’s case, that became Wise, Lee, Scott and Dickenson counties and the city of Norton.
The project took on an unintended addition two years ago when internet service provider EarthLink began looking for a new customer service location and company officials saw the mountain view from an old surface mine highwall at the junction of U.S. 23 and Alternate U.S. 58 at Norton’s east end.
Earlier this year, LPRIFA closed an agreement with EarthLink to develop a two-story, 28,000-square-foot building. Seaver said that part of the project — $10.4 million for site development and the building — is now in the design-build phase and could be finished as soon as December 2023.
“The whole project is taking shape, and we’re making great progress,” Seaver said of the 180-acre site Tuesday. “We’re also looking at a May 2023 pad build-ready completion of the three original sites. That will include site preparation and an access road from Hawthorne Drive to serve all four sites.”
Site 3, just north of the EarthLink site, is in its final stages, Seaver said, and Site 2 — formerly an open ravine — can be seen from U.S. 23 near the first northbound exit to Norton. Site 1 — now providing fill material for the other sites — will become a two-level site with two building pad sites.
In the past five years, Seaver said, seven state and federal funding agencies have put a combined $22.856 million into Project Intersection.
“It hasn’t been easy, but the reason we’ve kept moving forward is that there’s no quit in anybody involved in the project,” said Miller. “It’s not a case of if you’re going to run into something but when, and we’ve been able to move through it and keep going.”