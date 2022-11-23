Project Intersection progress, 11-22-2022

While a fourth add-on site is almost ready for construction, Project Intersection’s planned first, second and third phases for construction-ready sites are progressing. Norton and Wise, Lee, Scott and Dickenson counties have joined forces for the project in an effort to attract new businesses to the region.

 Mike Still/Kingsport Times News

NORTON — Just over two years ago, Project Intersec- tion got off to a public bang with the demolition of a longtime highwall overlooking Wise County’s two major highways.

As 2022 nears its end, the five-locality joint project to attract new businesses to the region is closing in on its immediate goal, according to LENOWISCO Planning District Executive Director Duane Miller and Lonesome Pine Regional Industrial Facilities Authority Coordinator Craig Seaver.

