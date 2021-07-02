KINGSPORT — Kingsport’s Customer Service Center is moving to the new City Hall and will be open for business on July 12.
So if you’re accustomed to paying utility bills or property taxes or applying for a business license in person, you’ll have to remember to go to the new location at 415 Broad St. This move is a major milestone in the city’s consolidation of four government buildings and multiple departments into one location to better serve the community.
Residents should note that the existing Customer Service Center (at 225 W. Center St.) will close at 5 p.m. on July 8 for the transition. The Payment Annex (at 109 Clay St.) will be open through July 9, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and close after that date, consolidating with the Customer Service center in the new City Hall starting on July 12.
The night deposit box at 225 W. Center St. will close on July 6.
“When Customer Service opens in our new City Hall ... it will mark the completion of moves for the majority of our teams, allowing us to better serve residents in one convenient location,” Deputy City Manager Ryan McReynolds said. “I appreciate the patience and support from the community and the diligence of our city employees for making this transition as smooth as possible.”
All departments except the Building Division and Maps will be open in the new City Hall by July 12 in the following locations:
Floor 1
• Building Division – opening July 14
• City Clerk
• City Information Desk
• Code Enforcement
• Customer Service/Bill Pay
Floor 2
• Budget
• City Manager
• Economic Development
• Planning
Floor 3
• Board of Mayor and Aldermen Board Room
• Human Resources
• Legal/Risk Management
• Public Information & Communications
Floor 4
• Finance
• Purchasing
• Leisure Services
Floor 5
• Archives Staff
• Maps — opening TBD
Floor 6
• Information Technology (IT)
• Kingsport Employee Health Clinic
• Kingsport Metropolitan Transportation Planning Organization
• Public Works Administration
The new City Hall is ADA-compliant with more than 270 nearby parking spots, including 75 on site. Parking is also available on Clay Street and New Street and at the Kingsport Public Library and 5 Points.