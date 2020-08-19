POUND — Allegations of embezzlement and cover-up threaded through Tuesday’s Pound Town Council meeting.
The allegations followed Mayor Stacey Carson’s complaints that she had not been allowed to set up an office in Town Hall or get a set of building keys despite her predecessor, George Dean, having had office space in the building.
Carson, during discussion with council members on various matters, brought up concerns about how members including Glenn Cantrell were able to be in areas of town hall containing records where she was not allowed to be.
At one point, Councilman Clifton Cauthorne said that the council in an earlier meeting had “tasked unofficially” Town Attorney Tim McAfee and Cantrell with checking on a matter discussed in a closed session.
Carson asked Cantrell, “What training do you have to be a special agent to investigate a felony without calling the State Police in to investigate a felony?”
Cantrell replied that was a matter for a closed session.
“If you don’t want to answer this, I’ll call the State Police,” Carson said.
McAfee also serves as a Pound police officer.
Former Councilman Terry Short, during the public comment period, questioned Cantrell and council members Phil Cantrell Jr. and Danny Stanley’s behavior toward Carson since she took office July 1. He said former Mayor Dean had an office in town hall before he left office, and he claimed that Dean had been going through town records.
“You’ve got a prior mayor coming in, looking at records, and won’t let the current mayor in without looking over her shoulder,” Short said.
Short said that some unspecified town employees had not adhered to internal controls regarding town records and finances.
“You’ve been written up for numerous years for not adhering to separation of duties,” Short said, adding that notice of Tuesday’s council meeting had not been advertised properly and at least three days prior under state Freedom of Information Act law.
Short said that if council members were trying to cover up possible embezzlement by a past town employee, they had taken an oath to uphold the state constitution and state law.
Earlier in the meeting, Carson raised the issue of adequate public notice of Tuesday’s meeting and asked McAfee if it was OK to proceed with the meeting. McAfee said he did not think any violation of public notification requirements nullified the meeting and that he would need to research the law. Cauthorne then asked McAfee to do the research and inform the council.
McAfee also spoke during public comment.
“The idea that the town of Pound has covered up is a lie,” McAfee said. He said that if there was an investigation, details could not be publicized until an investigation was completed. He did not say whether there was any criminal investigation concerning embezzlement of town funds.
“If council members have any knowledge (of a crime), they need to come forward and talk to a special investigator,” Carson said.