Sullivan County Commissioner John Gardner, left, presents a proclamation from the Sullivan County Commission to Ric McAllister, CEO of Creekside Behavioral Health, and Jeff Williams, director of Business Development for Creekside Behavioral Health.
KINGSPORT — Creekside Behavioral Health, an acute behavioral health hospital, will soon expand its footprint across Northeast Tennessee, adding 24 beds to its Kings- port facility.
“It puts us as the largest freestanding psychiatric facility in this region,” Ric McAllister, CEO for Creekside Behavioral Health, said. “We’re very proud of that, but it’s with some ambiguity that pride is there.”
Creekside Behavioral Health held a groundbreaking on Thursday to announce that it would expand to a total of 96 beds with a $10.2 million investment.
The facility, located on Executive Park Boulevard, has treated more than 8,700 people for psychiatric and substance abuse disorders since 2018 in its inpatient facility.
It has also helped more than 1,500 people with outpatient care.
McAllister said there have been more than 22,000 visits during that four-year period.
He said leaders at Creekside and its parent company, Summit Behavioral Health, knew there was a need for an expansion.
“We realized early on that for mental health and the well-being of our community access was the key,” McAllister said.
He said the company is proud of being able to help those with mental health disorders or substance abuse issues in the community.
“We’re happy we’re able to expand,” he said. “It is sad the effect of mental health on our community and our region and nationwide.”
Miles Burdine, CEO for the Kingsport Chamber of Commerce, said he remembered being at the first groundbreaking for the new facility in 2017. He said the community was grateful for the company making the investment.
“It’s needed and we appreciate you are bringing these extra beds in our community because they are needed, unfortunately,” Burdine said.
Kingsport Alderman Darrell Duncan said he also appreciated the company taking root into Kingsport. He said Creekside currently has about 200 employees and this will add another 20 to 30 employees in a much-needed field.
“We appreciate your investment in Kingsport,” he said. “It’s a fabulous location. This is certainly a regional opportunity for everyone.”
Sullivan County Commissioner John Gardner read a proclamation from Sullivan County Mayor Richard Venable and the Sullivan County Commission thanking Creekside Behavioral Health for its commitment to the community.
He said the county advocates for them as well.
“Just know we support you and your efforts,” Gardner said.
Kingsport Mayor Pat Shull asked all individuals to encourage anyone with mental health or drug addiction problems to seek help.
“This really is a great thing,” he said. “But, on the other hand, it’s kind of sad that we have reached this stage in our society where it’s greatly needed.”