KINGSPORT — Creekside Behavioral Health, an acute behavioral health hospital, will soon expand its footprint across Northeast Tennessee, adding 24 beds to its Kings- port facility.

“It puts us as the largest freestanding psychiatric facility in this region,” Ric McAllister, CEO for Creekside Behavioral Health, said. “We’re very proud of that, but it’s with some ambiguity that pride is there.”

