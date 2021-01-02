From staff reports
BRISTOL — A motorcyclist was killed and two children critically injured when a motorcycle and an SUV collided Saturday.
According to a news release from the Bristol Tennessee Police Department, officers responded shortly after 4 p.m. to the intersection of State Highway 394 and Whitetop Road. Police discovered two vehicles involved in the incident — an SUV and a motorcycle.
Involved parties and witnesses told the BTPD that the motorcycle was traveling east on Highway 394, and the SUV was attempting to cross the roadway to Whitetop Road. The motorcycle collided with the passenger side of the SUV.
The driver of the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene.
A 2-year-old passenger in the SUV, who suffered life-threatening injuries, was transported by helicopter to Johnson City. A 4-year-old passenger in the SUV, who suffered critical injuries, was transported by ambulance to Bristol Regional Medical Center, and later transferred to Johnson City by helicopter.
The adult occupants of the SUV, who are the parents of the two children, were uninjured.
The BTPD’s Fatal Incident Response Support Team (FIRST) and the Sullivan County District Attorney’s Office also responded to the scene. The accident is still under investigation.
The BTPD noted that more information will be released when it becomes available.