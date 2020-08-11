BLOUNTVILLE — The Sullivan County Regional Health Department is about to begin another round of by-appointment drive-up testing for COVID-19, the novel coronavirus. Not that testing hasn’t been available, nonstop, since April.
Multiple opportunities for public testing have been available through the health department since April, including advertised events and routine testing by appointment.
No waitlist
No one has been turned away or not been given an opportunity to be tested, Health Department Director Gary Mayes said on Monday. Mayes agreed, however, that at this point state charts show Sullivan County ranks last in the state in testing, using the percentage of the population tested as a measure.
Mayes said that ranking is skewed against the county — and does not reflect an accurate number — because his department hasn’t completed updating numbers in the state system.
Why?
Mayes said there are about 1,800 tests not included in the state’s number. Why not? As positive cases increased in Sullivan County throughout July, the health department’s resources focused on case investigation, case monitoring (daily contact with each patient), and contact tracing. In addition, testing continued and as results came in each patient tested was notified, whether the result was negative or positive, Mayes said.
So that 1,800 figure is tests that came back negative for COVID-19. The persons tested were notified immediately that they tested negative, Mayes said. But health department employees have not yet entered those 1,800 negative tests into the statewide reporting system.
Once that’s done, the county’s percentage of residents tested figure should improve, Mayes said. And that could be soon because the health department has added several new employees and more are scheduled to begin soon.
Going forward
Mark Moody is emergency response coordinator for the Sullivan County Regional Health Department and is heading up the department’s COVID-19 testing efforts.
On Monday, Moody told the Times News three new employees started a week ago, three more began on Monday, and more are to begin next Monday.
Moody said the department’s latest attempt to increase public interest in testing will begin on Aug. 20, when a regular three-day cross-county weekly series of drive-up, by-appointment testing will begin.
Another potential plus for gaining ground on getting the pubic to choose testing is a change in the type of test being performed. It’s no longer the nasal probe that some people found painful. Instead, the cheek swab test is being used.
The testing schedule, beginning Aug. 20, will be: Tuesdays, the health department in Blountville; Wednesdays, Intergra Labs in Piney Flats; and Thursdays, Integra Labs in Piney Flats, and the health department’s office in Kingsport (at the corner of Wilcox Drive and East Sullivan Street).
To make an appointment, call (423) 279-2777.
No-shows and rumors
Moody said not everyone who makes an appointment actually shows up. Even after having reconfirmed they were coming when contacted by the health department on the morning of their appointment.
Moody estimated on average 75% to 80% of those who make appointments show up.
On a recent date, for example, 64 of 82 people who confirmed they would show up actually showed up. During another testing session, 78 of 88 appointments showed up.
The Times News asked Moody about a claim made on social media that the poster knows a person or persons who made an appointment, didn’t show up, but still got a call that their test was negative.
“If you were scheduled for a test, and I don’t get a lab result for you, you’re not going to get a phone call from me,” Moody said. “Everybody gets notified if they’re positive or negative. Throughout the entire testing period, we’ve never turned anyone away.”
Adjustments
Both Mayes and Moody noted the health department initially projected it would need resources to handle 150 to 160 active cases at any given time — and as of Monday morning the county had 342 active cases.
History of testing
• At the end of March, the health department began offering “patient under investigation” testing. That’s referred to as PUI, and it basically applied to people who were symptomatic. Moody said testing at that point was one or two per day.
• Testing became available to anyone who wanted one, symptoms or not, in the last third of April.
• On April 20, a two-week campaign offering testing each day began (1,073 people were tested).
• On April 24 a community event was held at V.O. Dobbins Center in Kingsport (81 people were tested).
• On April 30 a community event was held at the Slater Center in Bristol (117 people were tested).
• Between May 8 and May 22, 2,051 residents and staff members at all extended care facilities (nursing homes and assisted living) were tested.
• Open, public testing, through the health department changed to specific days beginning in May (PUI testing continued and continues still, for symptomatic patients, healthcare workers, first responders and any others with specific medical reasons).
• On May 6-8, testing numbers were 27, 28 and 14.
• On May 11-15, testing numbers were 19, 22, 13, 15 and 9.
“Interest was down and fewer people were seeking tests,” Moody said. “We changed to two days a week for open, by-appointment testing.”
• On May 19, 11 people were tested; on May 21, 15 people were tested; on May 26, 19 people were tested; and May 28, 22 people were tested.
• In June, testing by appointment became weekly. On June 2, 30 people were tested; on June 9, 20 people were tested. On June 16, 37 people were tested.
• On June 25, a community event was held at Lynn View Community Center (114 people were tested).
• Drive-thru testing has continued to be available, on Tuesdays in Blountville, for asymptomatic persons who want to be tested for whatever reason. PUI testing has continued five days a week at the health department’s Kingsport location.
“No one that wanted testing has been denied,” Moody said.
The numbers above are for the Sullivan County Regional Health Department and do not include other numbers reported to the state from service providers such as Ballad Health or HMG.