Numbers of COVID-19 cases have declined the past month after a spike at the start of the year, Dr. Stephen May, medical director for the Sullivan County Regional Health Department, said.
“The numbers have been trending down the last few weeks,” May noted.
Sullivan County recorded a seven-day average of 34.6 cases per day on Jan. 21, state records show. That’s compared to 57.4 cases per day on Jan. 4. But that’s still not close to the peak of the pandemic a year ago when the omicron variant appeared and the county saw a seven-day average of more than 400 cases per day on Jan. 26, 2022.
Cases also have not reached the levels seen before there were vaccinations available and people also developed natural immunity.
“It’s certainly not the numbers of 2020,” May said.
May said that through processing wastewater in Kingsport and Bristol, the health department can also see that COVID numbers are down. The main variant continues to be omicron, which is highly contagious, but at the same time has less severe complications.
The disease at this time continues to circulate at low or modest levels, May said.
He added that hospitalizations and deaths due to COVID have also slowed.
“At this time, our hospitalization and death rate seems to be reasonable and stable,” May said. “Not gone. It’s still there.”
At the same time, though, there are still other respiratory diseases circulating, including the flu and RSV. May said the flu hit early this season, but the number of cases seems to be declining.
He said people should still continue to practice respiratory etiquette, especially around people who are most vulnerable. May said flu season typically ends by March.